Bhamla Foundation hosts World Environment Day 2026: Jackie Shroff, Vedang Raina, Badshah amongst guests

Hungama in association with the Bhamla Foundation, hosted an unique World Environment Day event on June 5, 2026, at the Amphi Theatre, Carter Road, Mumbai. The occasion combined leaders from home entertainment, company, civil service, and social effect sectors to acknowledge people and organisations driving significant modification and promoting a more sustainable future.

Bhamla Foundation hosts World Environment Day 2026: Jackie Shroff, Vedang Raina, Badshah amongst participants

Led by Asif Bhamla and Saher Bhamla, the Bhamla Foundation has actually been at the leading edge of driving awareness around ecological concerns through impactful projects and community-led efforts concentrated on air quality, waste management, plastic decrease and sustainable living. For many years, the Foundation has actually marked World Environment Day through massive public engagement efforts, combining residents, policymakers, market leaders and stars to motivate favorable modification.

The occasion was participated in by federal government agents and public authorities. The green carpet and felicitation event likewise saw the existence of popular characters, consisting of Jackie Shroff, Gaur Gopal Das, Palak Muchhal, Vedang Raina, Anurag Thakur, Raj Shetty, Alka Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Niti Mohan, Shankar Mahadevan, Raghav Juyal, Sonu Sood, Seema Singh, Badshah, Rupali Ganguly, Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary, Jannat Zubair, and numerous other prominent visitors.

The night identified changemakers for their contributions towards social and ecological causes, highlighting the power of cumulative action and motivating higher awareness towards developing a more sustainable future.

Check Out: Hungama and IICT host ‘Lights, Camera, Code’ at Mumbai Tech Week 2026; Neeraj Roy describes future of AI storytelling

Tags: Alka Kapoor, Anurag Thakur, Asif Bhamla, Badshah, Bhamla Foundation, Debina Bonnerjee, Gaur Gopal Das, Gurmeet Choudhary, Hungama, Jackie Shroff, Jannat Zubair, Malaika Arora, News, Niti Mohan, Palak Muchhal, Raghav Juyal, Raj Shetty, Rupali Ganguly, Saher Bhamla, Seema Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Sood, Vedang Raina, World Environment Day

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for most current Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with newest hindi films just on Bollywood Hungama.