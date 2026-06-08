As anticipation grows for Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming movie Main Vaapas Aaungathe makers have actually revealed an unique occasion committed to the males and females of the Border Security Force (BSF). Entitled Jai Ho– A Tribute to the Bravehearts, the occasion will occur at the renowned Attari Border on June 7. The homage will be led by well-known author and vocalist A.R. Rahman, who is set to carry out throughout the popular Parade Ceremony at JCP Stadium in between 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

A.R. Rahman to carry out at Attari Border on June 7 as part of Main Vaapas Aaunga homage to BSF workers

The effort intends to honour the guts, sacrifice and dedication of BSF workers who serve on India’s borders. According to the makers, the occasion is visualized as a gesture of thankfulness towards the force and its contribution to the country.

The homage is placed as an event that extends beyond movie theater. By uniting music and patriotism at one of the nation’s most symbolic places, the organisers intend to produce an unforgettable experience for participants and security workers alike.

Signing up with Rahman at the occasion will be filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and star Vedang Raina, who are connected with Main Vaapas AaungaA number of vocalists linked to the movie’s music will likewise take part, consisting of Mohit Chauhan, Pooja Tiwari and Nargis.

Agents from the movie’s production partners, consisting of Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment and manufacturer Mohit Choudhary, are likewise anticipated to be present.

Rahman’s efficiency brings included significance provided the title of the occasion. The author’s Oscar-winning track Jai Ho stays among the most identified tunes connected with event, strength and nationwide pride. The organisers have actually selected the title to show the spirit of gratitude for the BSF workers who continue to serve under difficult conditions.

The unique homage is set up to happen on June 7 at the Attari Border in Punjab.

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More Pages: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection

Tags: A. R. Rahman, Applause Entertainment, AR Rahman, Attari Border, Birla Studios, Imtiaz Ali, JCP Stadium, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Mohit Chauhan, Nargis, News, Parade Ceremony, Pooja Tiwari, Sharvari, Vedang Raina

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