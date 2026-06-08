15.3 C
London
Monday, June 8, 2026
Subscribe
Home Books Video: Chandu Salim Kumar loses his cool amidst media scramble; Supriya Menon...

Video: Chandu Salim Kumar loses his cool amidst media scramble; Supriya Menon Prithviraj calls out ‘voyeuristic’ pattern

By
Leslie Atkins
-
0
37

Chandu Salim Kumar loses his cool amidst media scramble at his dad’s funeral

Upgraded on

:

07 Jun 2026, 4:19 pm

The funeral service of cherished veteran Malayalam star Salim Kumar on Sunday drew countless mourners to his home, Laughing Villa, as fans, coworkers and well-wishers collected to pay their last aspects. Regardless of heavy rain, individuals continued to show up throughout the day to bid goodbye to among Malayalam movie theater’s most valued entertainers.

The Pulival Kalyanam star, who died on Saturday at the age of 56, was put to rest in the yard of his home. Numerous prominent figures from the Malayalam movie market participated in the funeral service and paid their last aspects to the star. Scenes from the funeral service have actually triggered prevalent conversation on social media after a rush of cams and press reporters supposedly made it challenging for the mourning household to bring out the last rites in peace.

Videos distributing online program Salim Kumar’s boy and star Chandu noticeably distressed as he consistently asked media workers to go back and provide the household some area. The scenario apparently ended up being so disorderly that even policemans present to offer a guard of honour had a hard time to move through the crowd.

According to those present, Chandu discovered it challenging even to approach his dad’s body for a last farewell due to the fact that of the crush of electronic cameras and microphones around him. As the crowd continued to press forward, he ultimately lost his composure and was seen pleading with reporters to move away. In one commonly shared video, a psychological Chandu can be heard asking, “What do you want? Please move back,” as he attempted to develop area around the household throughout the deeply individual minute.

The occurrence has actually activated criticism of areas of the media, especially online outlets, with numerous social networks users questioning the requirement to carefully movie mourning loved ones throughout funeral services.

Contributing to the criticism was Supriya Menon Prithviraj, a previous reporter, movie manufacturer and partner of star Prithviraj Sukumaran. Responding through her Instagram Stories on Sunday after seeing the scenes from Salim Kumar’s funeral service, she condemned what she referred to as a growing culture of voyeurism surrounding public sorrow.

“Yet again a family trying to say bye to their loved one, a moment that is fraught with heartbreaking grief & pain. But here again there is a collection of cameras and mikes jostling to get this final goodbye in close up, like vultures flying closer & closer to their prey,” she composed. Describing the scenes including Chandu, she included: “The son shouting to get some space, asking them to move back, to cry in peace. What have we become?”

Supriya Menon Prithviraj’s Instagram Story criticising the media rush throughout Salim Kumar’s funeral

Supriya went on to question society’s growing requirement to witness every personal minute in genuine time. “This voyeuristic urge to consume everything in real time, abandoning all sense of propriety & decorum. Let people grieve in peace, they have enough pain as it is. There ought to be some self restraint & course correction.” She concluded with a sharp criticism of the conduct on display screen, composing: “This isn’t journalism, it’s voyeurism! Lurid & Vulgar.”

The images and videos from Salim Kumar’s funeral continue to stimulate argument online, with lots of requiring higher level of sensitivity and restraint when covering minutes of individual loss, despite an individual’s public profile.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Arshad Warsi to play a double function for the very first time in upcoming criminal offense funny thriller Jeevan Bheema Yojana

YRF to reveal teaser of Alia Bhatt-Sharvari starrer Alpha on June 10, followed by a “ruthless” marketing project

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon bring retro appeal to Fossil’s Summer 2026 project

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Popular

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here