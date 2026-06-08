Video: Chandu Salim Kumar loses his cool amidst media scramble; Supriya Menon Prithviraj calls out ‘voyeuristic’ pattern

Chandu Salim Kumar loses his cool amidst media scramble at his dad’s funeral

Upgraded on : 07 Jun 2026, 4:19 pm

The funeral service of cherished veteran Malayalam star Salim Kumar on Sunday drew countless mourners to his home, Laughing Villa, as fans, coworkers and well-wishers collected to pay their last aspects. Regardless of heavy rain, individuals continued to show up throughout the day to bid goodbye to among Malayalam movie theater’s most valued entertainers.

The Pulival Kalyanam star, who died on Saturday at the age of 56, was put to rest in the yard of his home. Numerous prominent figures from the Malayalam movie market participated in the funeral service and paid their last aspects to the star. Scenes from the funeral service have actually triggered prevalent conversation on social media after a rush of cams and press reporters supposedly made it challenging for the mourning household to bring out the last rites in peace.

Videos distributing online program Salim Kumar’s boy and star Chandu noticeably distressed as he consistently asked media workers to go back and provide the household some area. The scenario apparently ended up being so disorderly that even policemans present to offer a guard of honour had a hard time to move through the crowd.