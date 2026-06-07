MIDHANI targets unusual earth self-reliance with next-gen alloys and facilities push

Lining up with federal government’s effort on uncommon earth self-reliance, the sole State-owned Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (MIDHANI), is concentrating on native advancement of sophisticated alloys and tactical products and broadening and modernising production capabilities and technological facilities, particularly tradition devices. In a special interview with businessline‘s Dalip Singh, MIDHANI CMD Dr SVS Narayana Murty states that over the next years, PSU anticipates considerable improvements, to name a few, in next-generation superalloys, advanced titanium alloys and heat aerospace products. Modified excerpts:

India is pressing defence indigenisation in vital products. What is the roadmap to localise them?

Considering that its incorporation in 1973, MIDHANI has actually been at the leading edge of establishing native metallurgical abilities for tactical sectors. Our roadmap concentrates on 3 crucial pillars: native advancement of innovative alloys and tactical products; the growth of producing capabilities and innovation facilities and enhancing domestic supply chains for crucial basic materials.

We have actually been providing products for satellites like PSLV, and GSLV, rockets consisting of Agni and Akash for aero systems. We work carefully with DRDO, ISRO, HAL, BDL, DPSUs, scholastic organizations, and personal market to establish next-generation products for defence, aerospace, area, energy, and tactical sectors to reduce imports.

How ready is MIDHANI to support increasing production of aerospace and future aero-engine programs?

We have actually continually updated our production community through financial investments in Vacuum Induction Melting (VIM), Vacuum Arc Remelting (VAR), electroslag remelting (ESR), advanced creating and rolling centers and heat-treatment and screening facilities. We source raw product from abroad worth 500 crore yearly, however the worldwide insecurities have actually interrupted supply chain. As native airplane, helicopters, UAVs, and aero-engine programs broaden, MIDHANI is totally prepared to fulfill future requirements for aerospace-grade titanium alloys and superalloys.

Aero-engine metallurgy is thought about among the most difficult innovations worldwide. How close is MIDHANI to ending up being a worldwide provider of engine-grade superalloys?

Aero-engine metallurgy represents among the most advanced domains of products science. Engine products need to endure temperature levels going beyond 1,000 ° C while preserving extraordinary strength, creep resistance, tiredness life, and dependability.

MIDHANI has actually established substantial know-how in producing aerospace-grade nickel-based superalloys through sophisticated vacuum melting and refining innovations. We currently support India’s tactical aerospace programs and continue to boost our abilities through innovation upgrades, procedure enhancements, and worldwide quality requirements.

With increasing international need for dependable providers and continuous diversity of aerospace supply chains, MIDHANI is well-positioned to become an essential international provider of engine-grade products.

What are the most significant technical obstacles in producing next-generation superalloys?

The next generation of superalloys need to run under significantly requiring conditions.

The essential difficulties consist of ultra-high pureness requirements, exact chemistry control, complex microstructure management, constant quality throughout production batches., compliance with rigid aerospace requirements and greater temperature level ability. Dealing with these difficulties needs innovative melting innovations, advanced procedure controls, substantial screening facilities, and continual R&D financial investments.

Your export profits have actually been growing. Which areas and markets are driving this development?

MIDHANI is exporting to more than 20 nations. Its export development is being driven by increasing need from aerospace, defence, energy, engineering, and commercial sectors throughout: North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia-pacific. The international look for trusted providers of specialized products has actually developed considerable chances for us. We have actually created around 8 -10 percent earnings from export in FY 2024-25, showing increasing international self-confidence in our items and abilities. While the export for FY 2024-25 was 94 crore, it was 84 crore in FY 2025-26 considering that the business prevented in many cases due to stiff supply chain restraints for master alloys. We anticipate exports to stay a crucial development motorist in the coming years.

Which uncommon metals and sophisticated alloys represent the most significant future chance for MIDHANI?

The future depend on high-performance products efficient in running under severe environments. Significant chances exist in sophisticated titanium alloys, nickel-based superalloys, cobalt-based alloys, refractory alloys, aerospace propulsion products, tactical defence products, and advanced energy-sector alloys.

What development alloy innovations could emerge from MIDHANI in the next years?

Over the next years, MIDHANI anticipates considerable improvements in next-generation superalloys, advanced titanium alloys, additive manufacturing-compatible products, high-temperature aerospace products, products for multiple-use launch cars, advanced defence applications, tactical energy-sector products. These innovations will support India’s aspirations in aerospace, defence, area, and emerging tactical sectors.

The order book stays strong. What percentage originates from defence, aerospace, area, and industrial sectors?

MIDHANI keeps a well balanced order portfolio with defence, aerospace, area, and atomic energy continuing to be the main factors.

Business sectors such as engineering, power, energy, and commercial applications supply extra diversity and strength. As on 1 April 2026, MIDHANI’s order book stood at around 2,290 crore, offering strong profits presence for the coming years.