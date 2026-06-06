Business Netflix names long time director Jay Hoag as chairman, prospering Reed Hastings By Editor - 63

The streaming platform revealed the relocation in an SEC filing on Friday. [File] |Picture Credit: Reuters Netflix designated lead independent director Jay Hoag as chairman of its board, prospering Reed Hastings, who stepped down from the board of the streaming service he co-founded almost 3 years back. The streaming platform revealed the relocation in an SEC filing on Friday, stating Hoag presumed the function following its yearly investors fulfilling on June 4.

Netflix stated in April that Hastings is giving up the business in order to concentrate on his philanthropy and other pursuits.

Hastings changed Netflix from a DVDs-by-mail organization to a worldwide streaming goliath that changed the circulation of motion pictures and tv series.

He likewise guided it through the COVID-19 pandemic, which improved its development even as other home entertainment business had a hard time.

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