14.5 C
London
Saturday, June 6, 2026
Subscribe
Home Business Netflix names long time director Jay Hoag as chairman, prospering Reed Hastings

Netflix names long time director Jay Hoag as chairman, prospering Reed Hastings

By
Editor
-
0
63
The streaming ‌platform ⁠announced the move in an ⁠SEC filing on Friday. [File]

The streaming platform revealed the relocation in an SEC filing on Friday. [File] |Picture Credit: Reuters

Netflix designated lead independent director Jay Hoag as chairman of its board, prospering Reed Hastings, who stepped down from the board of the streaming service he co-founded almost 3 years back.

The streaming platform revealed the relocation in an SEC filing on Friday, stating Hoag presumed the function following its yearly investors fulfilling on June 4.

Netflix stated in April that Hastings is giving up the business in order to concentrate on his philanthropy and other pursuits.

Hastings changed Netflix from a DVDs-by-mail organization to a worldwide streaming goliath that changed the circulation of motion pictures and tv series.

He likewise guided it through the COVID-19 pandemic, which improved its development even as other home entertainment business had a hard time.

< img src ="https://www.thehindu.com/theme/images/th-online/1x1_spacer.png" data-src-template ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/ql30iv/article70867523.ece/alternates/SQUARE_80/2026-04-03T151106Z_478547171_RC2DCIAM2WQ6_RTRMADP_3_NETFLIX-ITALY-REFUNDS-RULING.JPG" data-original ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/ql30iv/article70867523.ece/alternates/SQUARE_80/2026-04-03T151106Z_478547171_RC2DCIAM2WQ6_RTRMADP_3_NETFLIX-ITALY-REFUNDS-RULING.JPG" alt data-device-variant ="SQUARE~SQUARE~SQUARE~SQUARE" width ="100%" height ="100%">

Hoag co-founded TCV, a development equity company, which has actually been a financier in Netflix for several years.

Hoag has actually served on Netflix’s board because 1999 and was the lead independent director for more than a years.

He presently serves on the boards of Zillow Group and Peloton Interactive.

Released – June 06, 2026 12:29 pm IST

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Combination and Beyond: The Priorities Awaiting India’s New CDS

Business 0
India's brand-new Chief of Defence Staff(CDS )takes charge in...

WPP incorporates Grey and 82.5 Communications under Ogilvy in India; Kiran Ramamurthy called CEO of Grey 82.5

Business 0
WPP has actually reorganized its innovative service in...

New captain, teenager feeling called in India’s T20I team

Business 0
19659001 India teams England Series: Shreyas Iyer (c),...

Popular

Combination and Beyond: The Priorities Awaiting India’s New CDS

Business 0
India's brand-new Chief of Defence Staff(CDS )takes charge in...

WPP incorporates Grey and 82.5 Communications under Ogilvy in India; Kiran Ramamurthy called CEO of Grey 82.5

Business 0
WPP has actually reorganized its innovative service in...

New captain, teenager feeling called in India’s T20I team

Business 0
19659001 India teams England Series: Shreyas Iyer (c),...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here