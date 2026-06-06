Sleeping more than 8 hours? Senior Neurologist at Apollo Hospitals describes why it might indicate a health concern

The majority of us understand that not getting sufficient sleep can take a toll on health. What if sleeping too much isn’t perfect either? A significant brand-new research study released in Nature has actually discovered that both insufficient and excessive sleep might be connected to quicker biological aging throughout several organs, consisting of the brain, heart, lungs, and body immune system.

Scientist evaluated information from almost 500,000 individuals and discovered that grownups who slept in between roughly 6.4 and 7.8 hours a night appeared to have the healthiest aging profiles. Those who frequently slept outside that variety revealed indications of sped up aging at the molecular level.

The findings contribute to growing proof that when it concerns sleep, more isn’t constantly much better.

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Scientists discovered a ‘sweet area’ for sleep

The research study, led by researchers at Columbia University, utilized machine-learning designs and biological aging markers to take a look at how sleep period was connected to aging throughout the body. According to lead author Junhao Wen, assistant teacher of radiology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, both inadequate and extreme sleep were connected with faster aging in almost every organ studied.

The research study likewise connected much shorter sleep periods to conditions consisting of stress and anxiety, anxiety, weight problems, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

Does that mean everybody should intend for precisely 7 hours of sleep each night? Not always, Dr. Sudhir Kumar, Senior Consultant Neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, informed Economic Times in an interview.

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“There probably is a population-level ‘sweet spot,’ and this study reinforces what many previous studies have shown, a U-shaped relationship where both short and long sleep are associated with poorer health outcomes.”

At the very same time, he worried that sleep requirements aren’t similar for everybody. “Genetics, age, medical conditions, and lifestyle all influence individual requirements. The key message is not that everyone must sleep exactly 7 hours, but that most adults appear to do well within a fairly narrow range,” he mentioned.

Is sleeping excessive really bad for you?

The research study’s findings might amaze individuals who see beauty sleep as an indication of healthy healing. Neurologists state longer sleep period typically shows a hidden concern rather than triggering one.

“In clinical practice, excessive sleep is often more of a marker than a cause,” Dr. Kumar discussed.

“Conditions such as depression, sleep apnoea, neurodegenerative disease such as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease, chronic inflammation, or other medical illnesses can increase sleep duration.”

He included that the relationship is typically challenging to untangle. “While prolonged sleep is associated with adverse outcomes, it is often difficult to determine whether long sleep is causing the problem or reflecting underlying disease.”

What the findings imply for brain aging

One factor the research study brought in attention is its concentrate on biological aging clocks, tools created to approximate how rapidly organs are aging based upon molecular markers.

“The study is scientifically impressive because it analysed data from nearly 500,000 individuals and used advanced biological aging clocks across multiple organs,” stated Dr. Kumar.

He kept in mind that these markers are not the exact same as real illness results. “They provide insight into biological aging processes but are not the same as demonstrating future dementia, stroke, or cognitive decline. The findings are important and biologically plausible, but they should be viewed as supportive rather than definitive evidence of brain aging.”

Sleep quality might matter more than sleep period

For lots of people, the larger concern is whether they need to concentrate on sleeping longer or sleeping much better. Dr. Kumar thought both are necessary, however quality might eventually have the best influence on brain health.

“Both matter, but if I had to choose one, I would emphasize sleep quality.” He discussed that merely investing more time in bed does not ensure significant rest.

“Seven hours of fragmented, non-restorative sleep is not equivalent to seven hours of good-quality sleep. People should focus not only on how long they sleep but also on whether they wake refreshed and remain alert during the day.”

What physical fitness coaches see when customers do not sleep well

The connection in between sleep and health isn’t restricted to the brain. According to Bhagat Gaheer, an online change coach who deals with customers on physical fitness, nutrition, and healing, bad sleep can rapidly appear in physical efficiency and body structure objectives.

“Poor sleep can slow fat loss, hurt muscle recovery, reduce strength and performance, increase cravings, and leave you tired all day,” he informed ET.

He stated lots of people focus greatly on exercises and nutrition while neglecting the function of sleep. “Even good training and diet won’t work as well with bad sleep.”

Is sleeping 9 to 10 hours a night great for healing?

Lots of professional athletes and physical fitness lovers presume that more sleep instantly suggests much better healing. Gaheer stated that isn’t constantly the case. “For most people, 7–8 hours of quality sleep is enough for good recovery.”

“Sleeping 9–10 hours occasionally can help during intense training or fatigue, but needing that much sleep regularly can sometimes point toward poor sleep quality, high stress, overtraining, or recovery issues.”

How to inform if you’re in fact recuperating well

Instead of consuming over sleep-tracking numbers, Gaheer motivated individuals to take notice of how they feel and carry out.

When examining healing, he tries to find a number of indications:

Getting up sensation fresh

Constant energy throughout the day

Steady state of mind

Improving strength levels

Excellent exercise efficiency and muscle pumps

Low pain and tiredness

Managed appetite and yearnings

A constant sleep schedule

“Both matter, but sleep quality usually matters more than just hours,” he stated, echoing comparable consider as that of Dr Sudhir Kumar.

Basic routines that support healthy sleep

Specialists concur that sleep is among the most effective way of life aspects for long-lasting health. Dr. Kumar advised keeping the fundamentals constant:

Keep routine sleep and wake times, even on weekends

Prevent screens and social networks for a minimum of one hour before bed

Get early morning sunshine direct exposure

Stay physically active

Limitation caffeine later on in the day

Prevent heavy meals near to bedtime

Look for assessment if you snore loudly or feel exceedingly drowsy throughout the day

“Good sleep is one of the most powerful and modifiable factors for maintaining long-term brain health,” he stated.

According to professionals, the objective isn’t to go after a best number. Rather, concentrate on getting constant, premium sleep and focus on how your body reacts. If you’re awakening revitalized, remaining alert throughout the day, and recuperating well physically and psychologically, you’re most likely on the ideal track.