Ladakh sees 43% dive in traveler arrivals this year

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday stated the Union Territory has actually seen a historical rise in traveler arrivals this year, tape-recording development of more than 43% throughout the very first 5 months of 2026.

Saxena stated the boost in visitor numbers showed the success of efforts to place Ladakh as a leading tourist location. Ladakh stays among the most in-demand locations in the Himalayas, especially throughout the summertime season.

“Delighted to share that Ladakh has witnessed a historic surge in tourist arrivals this year, reflecting the success of our sustained efforts to position Ladakh as a premier tourism destination,” he stated.

According to main information, May 2026 became a landmark month for tourist in Ladakh, taping a 121.2% dive in arrivals, with 72,834 travelers going to the area compared to 32,927 in May 2025.

In Between January and May 2026, Ladakh got 1,17,546 travelers, up from 81,827 throughout the matching duration in 2015, signing up year-on-year development of 43.65%.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to promote domestic tourism, coupled with our efforts to strengthen infrastructure, improve connectivity and diversify tourism experiences, has contributed to this surge…,” Saxena stated.

He thanked visitors to Ladakh and welcomed individuals from throughout the nation to experience the area’s mix of nature, experience, culture, spirituality and beautiful environment.