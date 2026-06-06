Cops in Uttar Pradesh more faithful to govt than Constitution: Allahabad HC

Run-through The Allahabad High Court observed that Uttar Pradesh law enforcement officer focus on commitment to ruling dispensations over the Constitution. The court kept in mind that political patronage determines transfers, posts, and promos, causing officers adjusting conduct to please superiors. This “feudal mindset” and “institutional impunity” weaken constitutional governance and the guideline of law in the state.

Agencies Allahabad high court

Prayagraj: Police officers in Uttar Pradesh are more devoted towards the succeeding judgment dispensations than the Constitution, the Allahabad High Court observed just recently.

Justice Vinod Diwakar stated the “feudal mindset of politicians and bureaucrats” in the state has actually long lowered constitutional governance to an instrument of individual rule instead of civil service.

“The administrative machinery of the state has, over successive regimes, been susceptible to deep political penetration,” the court stated.

It flagged transfers, posts, and promos of officers in UP as instruments of political patronage instead of merit-based governance.

“Officers perceived as loyalists are rewarded with preferred postings — urban commissionerates, lucrative districts – while those demonstrating independence are transferred punitively to inconsequential assignments, a well-known fact,” the bench in a judgment handed down June 3 stated.

“The vertical loyalty of officers runs not toward the Constitution but toward the ruling dispensation. Field officers, acutely conscious of the transfer-posting economy, calibrate their conduct to satisfy political superiors. Encounter killings, selective crackdowns and targeted use of the Gangsters Act against inconvenient individuals have periodically attracted judicial notice,” the court stated.

In a searing commentary on the cops’s working and guideline of law in Uttar Pradesh, Justice Diwakar stated, “A considerable section of the officer cadre treats the rule of law not as a constitutional obligation but as an operational inconvenience. Arrests are effected without due process. Many times, FIRs are registered or suppressed with ulterior motives, and preventive detention provisions are invoked arbitrarily, at the whims of officers.”

He stated that the procedural safeguards under the Code of Criminal Procedure, and now the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, are regularly bypassed, and judicial orders are abided by in type however beat in compound.

The judge made the remarks while handling a case submitted by Rajendra Tyagi connecting to the Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986.

Throughout the hearing of a petition submitted by an implicated scheduled under the anti-gangster law, the court took major note of the abuse of authorities powers in the State.

Considering That the Supreme Court is likewise thinking about the concerns linked to the 1986 Act, Justice Diwakar avoided providing any last decision on the problems he observed.

The court censured the home secretary and asked the federal government to individually assess the viability and functional efficiency of its officers in the department.

“Certain officers who rose to the post of Home Secretary have in practice served as conduits for self-serving interests. Recommendations on postings, approvals of departmental proceedings, and responses to court proceedings have in such instances reflected considerations driven by personal or extrinsic calculations rather than dispassionate and constitutionally informed administrative judgment. This fundamentally compromises the institutional integrity that the position demands,” the judge stated.

He stated that constitutional governance can not be imprisoned to private efficiency or benefit, and the state device should stay answerable to the law and to the Constitution, not to any judgment facility.

The court pointed out a raid performed in Bikru town to target now-deceased gangster Vikas Dubey to highlight the impunity with which cops run in Uttar Pradesh.

It kept in mind that the officer accountable for supervising the Bikru operation, in which 8 cops workers, consisting of a deputy superintendent-rank officer, were eliminated, got just an official care.

The court stated it discovers it hard to fix up such a “disproportionately lenient outcome” with the gravity of the supervisory failure included. It stated that it is exactly this culture of “institutional impunity” that pushes those in authority to stay unaccountable, perpetuating the feudal and politically patronised administrative community.