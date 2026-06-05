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SBI Apprentice 2026 last date extended for over 7000 jobs: Check direct link to use here

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sbi apprentice recruitment procedure check here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has actually extended the last date to obtain its Apprentice recruitment 2026 drive. Prospects who have actually not yet sent their applications can now use up until June 15, 2026.

Formerly, the last date to request the recruitment procedure was June 8, 2026.The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 7,150 apprentice positions throughout various parts of the nation. The variety of ad is CRPD/APPR/2026 -27/ 07. Interested prospects can examine the in-depth treatment and send their kinds online through main notice.The registration procedure was begun on May 19, 2026, and the extension would be an assisting hand for prospects, who missed out on the due date for submission of application.

SBI Apprentice recruitment 2026.: Steps to use

Prospects can follow the actions illuminated here to look for the SBI Apprentice recruitment 2026:

  • Open the authorities SBI Careers site and browse to the “Current Openings” area.
  • Click the Apprentices Recruitment 2026 alert.
  • Pick the “Apply Online” alternative.
  • Register with your e-mail ID and mobile number.
  • Enter your individual, instructional, and contact information.
  • Send your freshly taken photo, signature, and other scanned files.
  • Before completing, ensure to confirm all the filled-in information.
  • If the application charge applies, then pay it.
  • Completing the application is the last action.
  • Print or conserve the application verification page for later usage.
  • As another option, prospects might make use of the application through the direct link here for SBI recruitment 2026.

Prospects can click on the link supplied here to use for the SBI recruitment 2026. Candidates are encouraged to remain tuned to the main site to get the total information of the SBI recruitment 2026.

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