Rajnath Singh improves monetary powers of field leaders; procurements worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore to get faster clearance

< img src ="https://static.toiimg.com/thumb/msid-131505429,imgsize-1196963,width-400,height-225,resizemode-4/untitled-design-2026-06-04t163821.jpg" alt ="Rajnath Singh enhances financial powers of field commanders; procurements worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore to get faster clearance" title="Defence minister Rajnath Singh, during a meeting regarding the approval of enhanced Financial Powers for Revenue-related Procurement having an annual value of more than Rs 1.25 lakh crore under the new delegation of financial powers" decoding="async" fetchpriority ="high">

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, throughout a conference relating to the approval of improved Financial Powers for Revenue-related Procurement having a yearly worth of more than Rs 1.25 lakh crore under the brand-new delegation of monetary powers

NEW DELHI: To make it possible for quicker decision-making and fast-track defence procurements, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday authorized a two-fold boost in monetary ceiling for field leaders to reinforce the miltiary’s functional performance.The defence minister, in addition to CDS General NS Raja Subramani, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, has actually launched the modified delegation of monetary powers for the defence services, consisting of medical and works jobs.

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The improvement in the monetary powers has actually been made up to 100%, and a lot more than double in many cases. This will even more enhance the functional performance of field leaders, and result in much faster conclusion of agreements and execution of jobs, the defence ministry stated in a declaration.The modified delegation of monetary powers will help with procurement of more than Rs 1.25 lakh crore through the income path, based on existing year monetary allowances.Unique monetary powers handed over to the army, flying force and marine leaders have actually been increased considerably together with a 100% boost in the overall ceiling offered to satisfy immediate functional requirements.Brand-new arrangements have actually been consisted of to promote joint service procurement by the lead service with greater delegation than the regular procurement.

Lots of brand-new skilled monetary authorities have actually been presented to decentralise the procurement of items and services.The monetary powers, which were last alerted in 2021, handed over for indigenisation and R&D within the military community have actually been doubled to increase aatmanirbharta in defence by reducing the reliance on foreign initial devices producers, the declaration stated.The modification was required due to the growth in force level and to accommodate the increased expense on operations and nourishment vis-à-vis the boost in monetary allotment.This modified delegation in monetary powers, in addition to the modified defence procurement handbook alerted in Oct 2025, will provide a fillip to defence procurement with expeditious decision-making. This will result in prompt schedule of resources according to the requirements of the defence forces.