CBSE clarifies re-evaluation payments, states website withstands cyberattack effort

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday clarified that trainees obtaining confirmation and re-evaluation of Class XII address sheets do not require to have accounts with State Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda or Indian Bank to pay on its online website, attending to confusion that emerged after the system was introduced previously today, Times of India reported.

The explanation followed a number of trainees declared on social networks that the website appeared to limit payments to clients of the 4 public sector banks. In a declaration published on X, CBSE stated the website just utilizes payment entrances run by these banks and does not need candidates to hold accounts with them.

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“Candidates might utilize the offered online payment alternatives– UPI, net banking, charge card and debit card– through the designated entrances,” the board stated.

CBSE likewise stated the portal continued to work efficiently regardless of a significant cyberattack effort on Tuesday, quickly after it went live. According to the board, the platform came under a barrage of denial-of-service attacks within minutes of its launch, getting almost 1.5 million hits in 2 minutes together with more than one lakh efforts at unauthorised file access.The board stated its technical groups worked continually to keep the stability and security of the platform.

“The website has actually accepted 4,924 applications for confirmation and 39,056 applications for re-evaluation (overall of 43,980) since 12 midday today,” CBSE stated.

The board advised trainees to rely just on main CBSE interaction for updates associated with the procedure.

Check out: CBSE re-evaluation website keeps lakhs of trainees thinking

The confirmation and re-evaluation window opened on June 2 for Class XII trainees who had actually previously gotten scanned copies of their response books examined under the board’s brand-new digital On-Screen Marking (OMS) system.

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