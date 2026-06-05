Japan – Island States Ocean Summit Opens in Tokyo

The Nippon Foundation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO, formally opened the Island States Ocean Summit on June 3, 2026 at Hotel New Otani Tokyo. His Majesty the Emperor participated in the Opening Ceremony and provided remarks. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi likewise went to the Opening Ceremony and provided an address, highlighting the Government of Japan’s strong assistance for the Summit and its results. Roughly 300 individuals, consisting of presidents, ministers, senior authorities, and specialists from 35 nations throughout the Pacific, Caribbean, and Indian Ocean areas, are participating in the Summit.

Structure on conversations held throughout the two-day Summit, The Nippon Foundation will reveal a brand-new action strategy to enhance assistance for island states on the night of June 4.

Remarks by His Majesty the Emperor

At the Opening Ceremony, His Majesty the Emperor provided remarks. The complete text of His Majesty’s remarks is connected as Annex 1.

Opening Ceremony Highlights

Representing the host company, Yohei Sasakawa, Honorary Chair of The Nippon Foundation, provided the opening address.

Mr. Sasakawa mentioned:

“Today, island states deal with major hazards, consisting of sea-level increase and severe weather condition occasions brought on by environment modification. These obstacles can no longer be fixed by any one nation or organization alone. Through this Summit, we should unite our knowledge and decision to influence worldwide uniformity and action.”

He declared the Foundation’s dedication to additional reinforcing its assistance for island states through the results of the Summit.

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Haakon of Norway stressed the significance of Sustainable Ocean Planning and Management, mentioning:

“At the very same time, the ocean is not just a victim of environment modification. It is an option, continuing to use chances that can bring advantages to nature and individuals in island states. Sustainable ocean preparation and management can develop structures for bring in financial investment in green ocean markets.”

He highlighted the value of enhancing environment durability in island states while advancing sustainable ocean economies through science-based ocean management.

Speaking on behalf of island states and working as Summit Co-Chair, H.E. Surangel S. Whipps Jr., President of the Republic of Palau and Chair of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), mentioned:

“The ocean is not a background to our lives. It is our economy. Our food security. Our culture. Our really sovereignty. And it is altering much faster than our neighborhoods can adjust. As AOSIS Chair, I promote countries that together contribute less than one percent of worldwide emissions, yet we deal with the most extreme effects of international warming. International environment and ocean governance is not providing for the most susceptible. We require action that matches the seriousness.”

Keynote Addresses and Group Photo

Following the Opening Ceremony, keynote addresses were provided in the existence of His Majesty the Emperor and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway.

H.E. Mr Peter Thomson, United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for the Ocean, and Mr. Vidar Helgesen, Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO, worried that there can be no healthy world without a healthy ocean and highlighted the significance of island states advancing Sustainable Ocean Planning and Management (SOPM).

The Summit will advance June 4, concentrating on useful procedures and assistance systems that allow island states to accomplish both preservation and sustainable usage of their ocean resources.

A Co-Chairs’ Summary will be launched on the night of June 4. Structure on that Summary, the Nippon Foundation will reveal a brand-new ten-year action strategy to reinforce assistance for island states.

About the Island States Ocean Summit

Island States, particularly Small Island Developing States(SIDS ), are commonly acknowledged as being amongst the states most impacted by the effects of environment modification and deal with an immediate requirement to enhance their strength in reaction to extraordinary ecological modifications.

The Island States Ocean Summit is the very first worldwide top committed particularly to oceans and island states and intends to check out paths that support the long-lasting strength and self-reliance of SIDS. In cooperation with leaders from federal government, academic community, market, and the ocean neighborhood, the Summit promotes the advancement of brand-new action strategies that support the preservation of marine environments while allowing the sustainable usage of ocean resources.

The Summit conversations are co-chaired by H.E. Surangel S. Whipps Jr., President of the Republic of Palau and Chair of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), Mr. Vidar Helgesen, Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO, and Mr. Yohei Sasakawa, Honorary Chair of The Nippon Foundation.

The results of the Summit will add to future global conversations on biodiversity, environment modification, and ocean governance, consisting of COP17 of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), COP31 of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the BBNJ procedure, and the 2027 Ocean Decade Conference through the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO.

About Sustainable Ocean Planning and Management (SOPM)

Sustainable Ocean Planning and Management (SOPM) is a thorough, tactical and future-oriented structure created to assist decision-making about the total sustainable usage and preservation of a country’s whole ocean resources. It is a whole-of-society, whole-of-government technique that works as a unifying umbrella structure for ocean-related governance at all scales.

By establishing incorporated prepare for fisheries, tourist, renewable resource, and other oceanbased markets, SOPM assists nations reinforce environment durability while making sure the longterm sustainability of marine environments and seaside neighborhoods.

The Island States Ocean Summit supports island states in speeding up the adoption and execution of SOPM and enhancing their capability to stabilize ocean preservation, sustainable financial advancement, and environment strength.

About The Nippon Foundation https://www.nippon-foundation.or.jp/

Together, for discomfort and hope. Together, for the future. Developed in 1962, The Nippon Foundation is Japan’s biggest humanitarian structure. The Foundation supports a broad variety of efforts consisting of humanitarian support, impairment addition, kid well-being, catastrophe action, and ocean preservation.

Media Contact

Island States Ocean Summit Press Desk (within Kyodo PR)

Email: isos-pr@kyodo-pr.co.jp

Annex 1: Remarks by His Majesty the Emperor

Your Royal Highness Crown Prince Haakon of the Kingdom of Norway,

Prime Minister Takaichi,

Your Excellencies,

Dr. Yohei Sasakawa,

Identified Guests and Participants,

It provides me terrific enjoyment to be here today to go to the opening of the Island States Ocean Summit together with all of you.

Japan, as an island country, has from ancient times enjoyed the abundant true blessings of the ocean. As we witness increasing water level due to worldwide warming and a series of catastrophes brought on by severe weather condition all over the world, I am deeply advised of the value of preserving the fragile balance in the world through the grand water cycle, where water is generated from the sea and go back to the sea.

I myself have for several years had an interest in water concerns, consisting of safe drinking water, sanitation, water transportation, environment modification and water-related natural catastrophes, which are deeply linked with nationwide and international obstacles. I have actually constantly hoped that conversations on these concerns would be deepened even more around the globe.

It is my understanding that the function of this top is to promote, through partnership in between personal companies, federal governments, and global companies, national-level strategies in island countries that intend to attain both marine environment preservation and sustainable usage of marine resources.

I wish to reveal my genuine regard to all of you collected here and to the taking part countries, as you work together in sharing your cumulative knowledge and experience, and, by building on the current science while at the exact same time protecting customs, undertaking to deal with international problems through worldwide cooperation.

To be conscious of the ocean and to work for its sound future is, in essence, absolutely nothing less than to protect our own future. As we deal with in our times lots of obstacles, consisting of increasing water level, it is my earnest hope that a sense of uniformity amongst us will bring consistency and want to the world.

I extend my sincere thankfulness to you all.

News release: http://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/2026604.pdf