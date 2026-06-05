Japan – Fujitsu and Daiichi Life Group Launch Joint Research to Advance Asset Management with Quantum Technology

Fujitsu Limited and Daiichi Life Group, Inc. today revealed that they perform joint research study from April 2026 to March 2027 to advance possession management operations through the application of quantum innovation in the insurance coverage sector.

This joint research study will take advantage of the competence of Daiichi Life Insurance Co., Ltd., a leading institutional financier in Japan handling roughly 30 trillion yen in possessions, by dealing with useful obstacles in its property management operations. Both business will collectively create and establish quantum algorithms to enhance possession allowance throughout numerous property classes, such as stocks, bonds, and alternative possessions, thinking about risk-return balance and liability attributes. They will likewise carry out efficiency confirmation utilizing quantum computer system simulators [1] (quantum simulators) and quantum computer systems.

When making possession allowance choices, it is required to concurrently think about intricate elements such as the balance in between threat and return, liability attributes, regulative requirements, and financial investment restrictions for each property class. The 2 business intend to perform more detailed and effective examinations that take these elements into account under a large range of financial circumstances, with the objective of investigating and examining optimum possession allotment methods.

Background

Recently, advanced innovations such as AI and quantum innovation have the prospective to cause change in different sectors of society. Especially in the monetary market, these innovations are anticipated to allow more advanced danger analysis, enhanced client experience, and improved functional effectiveness, which were not possible with standard computer systems.

Persuaded that quantum computer systems are an essential innovation that will produce innovative modifications in society and service, Fujitsu is actively participated in the research study and advancement of quantum innovation and is promoting its social execution through joint confirmation with business throughout different markets, with a view to useful application.

Daiichi Life Group is working to improve its cross-group IT and digital abilities, intending to utilize quickly advancing advanced innovations as a driving force for service development as it makes every effort to end up being an “international top-tier insurance coverage group” and a “leader forming the future of Japanese insurance coverage market.” Daiichi Life Insurance handles around 30 trillion yen in possessions. If portfolio returns were to enhance by even +1 basis point (1/10,000) through optimization, this would lead to a return enhancement of +3 billion yen (30 trillion yen × 1 basis point).

Versus this background, the 2 business have actually participated in a joint research study collaboration to speed up the social application of quantum innovation in the insurance coverage sector.

Summary of the Joint Research

1. Duration:

April 2026 to the end of March 2027 (prepared)

2. Confirmation Details:

Both business will establish innovation for enhancing property allowance patterns utilizing quantum algorithms. By assessing efficiency while differing restrictions and simulation circumstances utilizing quantum simulators and quantum computer systems, they will carry out pioneering confirmation of the efficiency of property allotment in possession management operations when using future massive, high-performance quantum computer systems.

3. Functions of Both Companies

Fujitsu:

Supply know-how and innovation associated to quantum algorithms, and deal quantum computing environments such as massive quantum simulators including 1,024 nodes and quantum computer systems.

Daiichi Life Group:

Styles research study styles, specifies examination metrics, and supplies property management information, company workflows, and on-site difficulties (through Daiichi Life Insurance’s useful operations).

Future Plans

The 2 business will check out the advancement of quantum innovations that can be commonly used not just to possession management however likewise to the insurance coverage sector in the future. Preparing for development in the useful application of quantum computer systems, they intend to quickly release these innovations in company as soon as massive quantum computer systems come true by carrying out useful confirmation from an early phase. They will contribute to scholastic improvement and worldwide technological development by extensively distributing the insights gotten through this joint research study through scholastic documents and other publications.

[1] Quantum computer system simulator:A 40-qubit state-vector quantum computer system simulator making up 1,024 “FX700” supercomputers geared up with “A64FX” processors.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu’s function is to make the world more sustainable by constructing rely on society through development. As the digital change partner of option for clients around the world, our 100,000 staff members work to solve a few of the best obstacles dealing with humankind. Our variety of services and options make use of 5 essential innovations: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we unite to provide sustainability change. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported combined earnings of 3.5 trillion yen (US$ 23 billion) for the ended March 31, 2026 and stays the leading digital services business in Japan by market share. Learn more: global.fujitsu

About Daiichi Life Group

Daiichi Life Group has actually developed trust with stakeholders because its starting in 1902 as Japan’s very first shared life insurance coverage business, while pursuing essential improvements such as its demutualization in 2010 and shift to a holding business structure in 2016. In reaction to a quickly altering environment, it specified its Purpose in 2024: “Partnering with you to construct a brighter and more safe future,” and intends to provide more comprehensive worth beyond standard life insurance coverage as an insurance coverage and associated providers. In April 2026, the Group altered its business name to Daiichi Life Group, Inc. and restored its worldwide brand name as “Daiichi Life.” Looking ahead, it aims to end up being a worldwide top-tier insurance coverage group and a leader forming the future of Japanese insurance coverage market by financial 2030. Discover more: Daiichi Life Group, Inc.

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