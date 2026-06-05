iPhone 18 Pro Max’s aluminum frame leaks in three colors

Today three colors for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max have allegedly been leaked. What you can see below are purported to be the aluminum body frames for the device, in “Dark Cherry”, “Cloud Blue”, and black.

It’s unclear if these will be Apple’s marketing terms for the hues, but the company has long been rumored to introduce a “dark cherry” / “red wine” sort of colorway that will be the hero one for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, and this leak definitely gives us a better look at it.

iPhone 18 Pro Max frame in Dark Cherry, Cloud Blue, and black

The “Cloud Blue” is an intriguing hue too, quite bright but not as almost-silver as Apple’s MacBook Air light blue color. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to be unveiled this September alongside the iPhone Ultra, while the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e should launch together next spring.

Source (in Korean)