‘Man of his word’: Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi’s heartwarming gesture to dejected Virat Kohli fan wins hearts

Months ago, young cricket enthusiast Yugveer Budhiraja captured hearts after a video surfaced showing him desperately trying to get an autograph from Virat Kohli. Security repeatedly stopped him, and after several failed attempts, Yugveer walked away, visibly upset, even tossing his bat in frustration. The clip quickly went viral, leaving viewers touched by the boy’s unfulfilled wish.

Lalit Modi Steps In

Among those who saw the clip was Lalit Modi, former IPL chairman. Deeply moved, Modi personally promised to gift Yugveer something special. In an interview with Humans of Bombay founder Karishma Mehta, he revealed, “I will send him a Season 1 bat. The bat is signed by every player, which has Virat Kohli’s signature as well. Unfortunately, I don’t have a single bat of Virat Kohli myself.”

After weeks of tracking, Modi’s team successfully reached Yugveer. On June 3, the young fan shared an Instagram video showing a video call with Modi, expressing his joy. “Thank you Mr Lalit Modi Sir for reaching out to me. You made my morning truly special! I’m so happy that you found me and I’m excited to receive the bat,” he said. Modi assured the bat would be delivered to Yugveer’s home in Delhi.

Internet Hails the Gesture

The heartwarming update sparked a wave of praise online. Comments lauded Modi’s thoughtful act: “Wow! This is just soooo heartwarming,” wrote one user, while another called him a “Man of his word. Legend.”

From disappointment to delight, the young fan’s story highlights the joy of small gestures and the enduring bond between cricket stars, their mentors, and fans, a reminder that thoughtful actions can inspire millions.