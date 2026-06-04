Budget friendly vehicles with automated transmission under Rs 6 lakh: New Tata Tiago, Alto & more

Automatic automobiles have actually ended up being significantly available in India, with numerous designs now offered for under Rs 6 lakh. The shift comes as increasing traffic jam and growing need for benefit motivate more purchasers to go with two-pedal cars.

Up until a couple of years back, automated transmissions were mainly minimal to higher-priced cars and trucks, requiring budget-conscious purchasers to pick manual transmissions. Producers have actually broadened automated choices into the entry-level section, making the innovation more cost effective.An essential aspect behind this pattern is the larger adoption of Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) innovation. AMTs use the ease of an automated transmission while keeping expenses fairly low, assisting makers present automated versions at competitive rates.

While AMTs might not match the improvement of traditional automated transmissions such as torque converters or CVTs, they stay a useful alternative for daily metropolitan travelling and stop-and-go traffic conditions.

In this post, let’s have a look at the most budget-friendly automated cars and trucks presently offered in India for under Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki S-Presso The very first cars and truck on the list is the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. The AMT transmission is used in VXI(O)and VXI +(O)trims priced at Rs 4.8 lakh and Rs 5.3 lakh, respectively( ex-showroom).

The S-Presso AMT is powered by a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder NA gas engine which puts out 66 hp and 89 nm torque. The AMT trim has actually declared fuel performance of 25.3 kmpl. The VXI plus(O )trim gets functions such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, manual a/c, digital cluster and a lot more.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 The next automobile on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. The AMT transmission is provided in VXI (O)and VXI+(O)trims priced at Rs 4.95 lakh and Rs 5.45 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom).

The Alto K10 AMT is powered by a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder NA gas engine which puts out 66 hp and 89 nm of torque. The AMT trim has actually declared fuel effectiveness of 24.9 kmpl. The VXI plus (O)trim gets functions such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, manual air conditioning, 6 air bags, manual air conditioner, hill hold help and a lot more.

Renault Kwid Next cars and truck on the list is the Renault Kwid AMT. The AMT transmission is used in Evolution, Techno and Climber versions priced in between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 5.9 lakh(ex-showroom ).

The Kwid AMT is powered by a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder NA gas engine which puts out 67 hp and 91 nm of torque. The Renault Kwid AMT includes a rotary equipment selector knob rather of a standard transmission shifter. Functions highlight consist of an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with cordless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, TPMS, and leatherette seat upholstery with orange inserts and a lot more.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Another Maruti Suzuki automobile on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Alto Celerio. The AMT transmission is used in VXI, ZXI and ZXI +trims and is priced in between Rs 5.6 lakh and Rs 6.7 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). The Celerio AMT is powered by a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder NA fuel engine which puts out 66 hp and 89 nm of torque. The AMT trim has actually declared fuel performance of 26.68 kmpl. The leading specification ZXI plus trim gets functions such as the Celerio ZXi+ AMT, which comes geared up with a 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with cordless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, push-button start/stop, keyless entry, steering-mounted controls, a height-adjustable motorist’s seat, electrically adjustable ORVMs, front and rear power windows, automated environment control, alloy wheels, an engine start-stop system and a lot more.

Maruti Suzuki WagonRThe 5th cars and truck on the list is the Maruti Suzuki WagonR. The Wagon R AMT is used 2 fuel engine choices-a 1.0-litre system producing 69hp and 91Nm, and a 1.2-litre system with 91hp and 114Nm. Purchasers can select an AMT transmission in the 1.0-litre VXI, 1.2-litre ZXI and 1.2-litre ZXI+ versions. Costs vary in between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Tiago facelift Last on the list is the recently introduced Tata Tiago facelift AMT priced from Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tiago AMT is powered by a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder NA gas engine with 86 hp of power. It’s likewise used with a 76hp petrol-CNG powertrain including a dual-cylinder tank setup coupled with an AMT transmission. It stays the only CNG hatchback in India to provide an automated transmission.