Iran declares duty for attacks on United States Fifth Fleet HQ, Kuwait air base

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Wednesday declared duty for rocket and drone strikes targeting United States military centers in Kuwait and Bahrain, stating the attacks were performed in retaliation for supposed United States strikes on an Iranian oil tanker and an island.

The Guards stated the operation targeted essential American military setups in the Gulf, marking a more escalation in stress in between Tehran and Washington.

Check out: Indian nationwide eliminated in Kuwait airport drone attack; Embassy extends assistance to household“In response to this aggression, the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, which hosts helicopters, as well as the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, were targeted with missiles and drones by the Guards’ forces,” the Guards stated in a declaration on their main Telegram channel.

It’s Trump’s claim vs Iran

The Iranian claim came as United States President Donald Trump stated settlements in between Washington and Tehran stayed on track, asserting that Iran had actually currently concurred not to establish a nuclear weapon.

Speaking throughout a podcast interview, Trump stated Iran’s supreme leader was associated with the continuous conversations with the United States.

“They say Ayatollah is giving approval in talks,” Trump stated, without elaborating on the settlements.

“They’ve already agreed they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon,” he included, describing talks over Iran’s nuclear program.

Trump recommended that a wider understanding in between the 2 sides might currently be taking shape and restated that conversations were continuing. He likewise stated Iran’s Ayatollah was straight taking part in the settlements.

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“We don’t need boots on the ground now,” Trump stated when inquired about the possibility of United States military participation.

The United States president likewise voiced issue over increasing stress somewhere else in the area, stating he was bothered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “constantly fighting with Lebanon.”

Trump’s remarks came amidst ongoing diplomatic efforts in between Washington and Tehran targeted at suppressing nuclear stress and avoiding additional instability in the Middle East. Avoiding Iran from getting nuclear weapons has actually stayed a main goal of his administration, even as settlements continue.