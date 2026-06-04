3 minor siblings drown in pond in UP’s Hamirpur; CM expresses grief

Three minor siblings drowned while bathing in a village pond in Uttar Pradesh’ Hamirpur district on Thursday while their mother washed clothes on the bank nearby, police said. According to police, the children, who entered the pond to bathe, are believed to have ventured into deeper water. (For Representation)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief over the deaths and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. He directed officials to ensure all possible assistance to the family, according to an official statement.

Abhishek Kumar, Sadar SDM, who reached the village to assess the situation, said the bereaved family would receive a financial assistance of ₹4 lakh for each deceased child.

The victims, identified as Shivendra, 10, Rudransh, 8, and Mandwi, 5, had accompanied their mother, Parvati, to a pond near Chhani Khurd village under Bivar police station area.

According to police, the children, who entered the pond to bathe, are believed to have ventured into deeper water. Their mother raised an alarm they were not seen for some time, following which villagers searched and pulled all three out.

The children were rushed to a community health centre, where doctors declared them dead. Confirming the incident, circle officer, Maudaha, Rajkumar Pandey said the bodies had been sent for a post-mortem examination.

The deaths have left Chhani Khurd village in shock. Locals gathered at the family’s home as news of the tragedy spread. Meanwhile, authorities have begun an inquiry into the incident while further legal formalities are underway.