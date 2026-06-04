Wilting Gomti: Can Lucknow save its lifeline before it’s too late?

At first glance, the Gomti appears healthier than it has in years. The riverfront is lined with walkers at sunrise, cyclists occupy dedicated tracks and landscaped embankments have transformed large sections of the river into one of Lucknow’s most recognisable public spaces. But beyond the manicured stretches lies a river fighting for survival. A view of the Gomti, polluted and encroached, as it flows through Lucknow (Deepak Gupta/HT)

As World Environment Day is observed today (June 5), experts warn that despite years of intervention and thousands of crores spent on cleaning and rejuvenation projects, the Gomti remains under severe ecological stress. Pollution levels continue to be a concern, aquatic biodiversity is shrinking, and rapid urbanisation is placing fresh pressure on a river that serves as the city’s primary source of raw water.

The question confronting Lucknow today is whether the river itself is healthier or not.

A river central to Lucknow’s future

For generations, flowing through the heart of the city, the Gomti supplies drinking water to millions, replenishes groundwater reserves and supports an ecosystem that stretches far beyond its banks.

A healthy river helps recharge aquifers, regulates local temperatures and provides habitat to fish, birds, reptiles and microscopic organisms that collectively maintain ecological balance. As climate change intensifies and urban centres grapple with rising temperatures and water stress, the role of rivers like the Gomti becomes even more critical.

Venkatesh Dutta, professor at the School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, BBAU, said the first step towards saving the Gomti is ensuring 100% treatment of municipal sewage. “Nearly half of Lucknow’s sewage enters the river without treatment. Building new STPs alone will not help unless the existing ones are properly maintained,” he said.

“Riverfronts, roads and bridges along both banks have left little room for the river to breathe. The cemented embankments restrict groundwater recharge, while a thick layer of sludge on the riverbed prevents natural replenishment,” he said.

He added that the ongoing Gomti Barrage repair work offers an opportunity to remove the accumulated sludge, but no such effort is currently being undertaken.

After thousands of crores, has the river recovered?

Over the past two decades, governments have invested heavily in various projects related to the river, which is estimated to exceed ₹2,500 crore.

The objective was clear – prevent untreated sewage from entering the river, improve water quality and restore the Gomti’s ecological health. But the river could not gain its rejuvenation, as was expected.

While officials point to improvements in infrastructure and sewage treatment capacity, environmental experts argue that ecological indicators tell a more complicated story.

A recent Hindustan Times report has shown that water quality deteriorates sharply as the river passes through Lucknow. The deterioration is primarily linked to sewage discharge, reduced ecological flow and increasing urban pressure.

A significant quantity of wastewater generated by the city continues to enter the river system, either directly or indirectly, despite the expansion of treatment facilities.

“The challenge is that the city’s growth has often outpaced the expansion of environmental infrastructure,” said a senior environmental planner.

The crisis beneath

The impact of pollution is perhaps most visible in the river’s changing ecology. For a river to remain healthy, it must support aquatic life. Fish, plankton, aquatic plants and microorganisms form an interconnected ecosystem that allows a river to clean itself naturally and sustain biodiversity.

Experts say that ecosystem is under strain. Native fish populations have declined, almost dead in urban stretches of the river over the years.

The disappearance of fish is not merely a biodiversity issue. When fish populations decline, it often signals deeper environmental problems such as low dissolved oxygen levels, contamination and habitat degradation.

Saving Gomti, saving its feeders

Attention also turns to the Kukrail river, one of Gomti’s key tributaries in Lucknow, in an effort to reduce the pollution load entering the main river. Over the past few years, multiple projects have been launched, including interception of sewage-carrying drains, diversion of wastewater to treatment plants, revival of ponds and wetlands, and plans to restore ecological flow in the river.

Despite these initiatives, environmentalists say visible improvement on the ground remains limited. Large stretches of the Kukrail continue to face pollution and encroachment pressures, raising concerns that unless tributaries are effectively restored, efforts to rejuvenate the Gomti may fall short of their intended impact.

Environmental experts warn that the consequences of an unhealthy Gomti extend far beyond the river itself.

One of the most immediate concerns is groundwater recharge. Rivers and their floodplains play a critical role in replenishing underground water reserves. As river ecosystems deteriorate, this natural recharge process weakens, increasing dependence on borewells and groundwater extraction.

The second concern is public health. A river carrying a high pollution load requires greater treatment before water can be supplied for domestic use.

Healthy rivers act as natural buffers against extreme weather events. They help absorb excess rainwater during heavy downpours and moderate local temperatures during prolonged heatwaves. A degraded river loses much of this capacity, making cities more vulnerable to flooding and heat stress.

Urban planners fear that these risks could intensify as Lucknow continues to expand. New residential townships, commercial centres and infrastructure projects are increasing water demand and generating more wastewater every year. Without corresponding investments in ecological restoration and wastewater management, the pressure on the Gomti is likely to grow.