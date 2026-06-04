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Home Business Yogi govt’s report card visible in agricultural growth: Surya Pratap Shahi

Yogi govt’s report card visible in agricultural growth: Surya Pratap Shahi

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Attacking the opposition, agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi on Thursday said the Yogi government’s performance is reflected in Uttar Pradesh’s agricultural growth, including rise in farmers’ income and expansion of agricultural education, rather than in political rhetoric.

UP agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi was in Meerut on June 4. (HT file)
UP agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi was in Meerut on June 4. (HT file)

Addressing a press conference at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology in Meerut, he said opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee, have often indulged in “report card politics” but the public has already witnessed the outcome of their governance and policies.

“The BJP government’s report card is visible in farmers’ fields, increased agricultural production, the strengthening of agricultural education, and the improving economic condition of farmers,” Shahi added.

On a question regarding Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav’s repeated release of report cards targeting the government, he said voters evaluate governments on the basis of development and good governance rather than political statements.

The minister said people of the country have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, while the people of Uttar Pradesh continue to trust chief minister Yogi Adityanath. He said the government has delivered effective results in both agriculture and national security.

He appealed to farmers to reduce excessive dependence on chemical fertilisers and adopt natural farming practices. Shahi emphasised the need to preserve soil fertility through increased use of cow dung manure, compost, and other organic resources.

The minister announced that a month-long awareness campaign on natural farming and balanced fertiliser usage will be conducted across UP from June 1 to 30. Nearly 1,000 programmes will be organised to educate farmers about sustainable agricultural practices, he added.

Shahi assured farmers that there is no shortage of fertilisers in the state. He said UP currently has fertiliser stocks of 29.53 lakh metric tonnes and that all farmers would receive timely supplies. He also urged cultivators to adopt scientific methods for fertiliser application to maximise productivity while maintaining soil health.

Highlighting measures taken for the welfare of sugarcane growers, Shahi said the state government has increased sugarcane prices by nearly 40 per quintal this year.

He further said the government is continuously strengthening agricultural universities and Krishi Vigyan Kendras across the state. During its tenure, the government has approved four new agricultural colleges and provided financial assistance of 372 crore to agricultural universities, Shahi said.

He also highlighted efforts to make women economically self-reliant through regular skill-development and training programmes. The minister encouraged farmers to adopt intercropping practices and increase cultivation of crops such as groundnut alongside sugarcane.

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