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Two cops suspended, one removed from service near Palani

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Two cops suspended, one removed from service near Palani

Dindigul: A special sub-inspector and woman head constable attached to the Swaminathapuram police station near Palani have been suspended and a constable of the station was removed from service on Monday following complaints of corruption and negligence of duty.The order issued by Dindigul district superintendent of police A Pradeep had placed special sub-inspector Raju and head constable Sudharani under suspension. Raju was accused of accepting a bribe from an accused involved in rash and negligent driving. Sudharani had allegedly accepted illegal gratification, a senior official said.Additionally, grade I police constable Manikandan was removed from service for multiple instances of negligence and being under the influence of alcohol during duty hours. Despite previous opportunities to correct his conduct, Manikandan’s misconduct reportedly continued.The official said based on complaints, the preliminary inquiry was conducted and action was taken against three police personnel.

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