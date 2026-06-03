Dubai-bound passengers stranded at Pune airport for over 9 hrs due to flight delay

PUNE: For over nine hours, Indore resident Ankit Mishra, his friend and around 40 other passengers were left stranded at Pune airport on Monday night after SpiceJet’s Dubai-bound flight was repeatedly delayed, allegedly without adequate arrangements for food or even drinking water.The flight was scheduled to depart for Dubai at 8.50pm and arrive at 10.55pm local time. Mishra, who had travelled from Indore to board the flight, reached Pune airport around 6.30pm only to learn that the departure had been pushed to 1am on Tuesday.“I had received no prior information about the rescheduling. I had checked out of my hotel in Pimpri Chinchwad and reached the airport expecting to board the flight as scheduled.

It was only after arriving that I was informed about the delay,” Mishra, who was travelling to Dubai for business, told TOI.A SpiceJet spokesperson, however, said passengers had been informed about the revised schedule well in advance. “SpiceJet flight SG-51 from Pune to Dubai was initially delayed due to an operational issue in its previous rotation. Passengers were informed about the delay in the morning itself, enabling them to plan their travel to the airport accordingly.

Subsequently, a last-minute maintenance requirement led to a further delay.

We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to passengers,” the spokesperson said.Several passengers were caught unawares, Mishra added. “There were over 50 travellers and most had no clue the flight had been delayed. Despite the long wait, the airline did not provide any food or refreshments. Not even a bottle of water was offered,” he said.Mishra alleged that passengers received conflicting explanations from the airline’s ground staff. “Some were told there was an issue in Dubai, while others were informed that the incoming aircraft from Delhi had been delayed. Later, around 1am, we were told that the flight would be further delayed until 5am,” he said.While some passengers left the airport, Mishra and his friend had little choice but to remain. “We had already checked out of our hotel and had nowhere to go.

We travelled to Pune because the Indore-Dubai service operates only twice a week. Many passengers were in a similar situation and had no option but to wait,” he added.Another passenger, who requested anonymity, questioned the airline’s explanation. “Airlines routinely claim passengers were informed beforehand. But how does that solve the problem for someone travelling abroad for important work or personal commitments? This particular flight is delayed far too often, and the airline must clearly explain why.

Passengers cannot be subjected to such uncertainty repeatedly,” he said.Mishra said the ordeal extended well beyond the revised departure time. “The flight did not leave at 5am either. Boarding started around 5.45am and the aircraft finally took off at 6.15am. We landed in Dubai around 7.30am. Overall, we waited for more than 12 hours. Several passengers missed meetings, appointments and other commitments because of the delay,” he said.

Brief turbulence scares passengers on Pune-Delhi flight

More than 150 flyers on board an IndiGo flight from Pune to Delhi were momentarily scared on Tuesday afternoon after the aircraft was hit by severe turbulence for around a minute an hour before landing.IndiGo sources said it was normal enroute turbulence, and the captain had switched on the seatbelt sign as per protocol.“Before take-off, the pilot had informed that turbulence was expected,” a flyer who was on board said. “It was total pandemonium… The turbulence lasted for around 50 seconds to a minute. All the flyers were scared as the plane wobbled and also lost some altitude.”The flight had taken off from Pune at 3.10pm around 15 minutes late, and landed in Delhi around 5pm.