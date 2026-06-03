Technopark firm IT manager held for indoor cannabis cultivation

T’puram: Sreekaryam police on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old IT manager working at a Technopark-based company after uncovering an indoor cannabis cultivation setup inside his apartment in the city.

The arrest was made as part of statewide anti-narcotics drive, ‘Operation Toofan’. Police identified the accused as Vishal, a native of Haryana, who earned a monthly salary of around Rs 1.5 lakh. Investigators were surprised to find that alongside his corporate career, he had been cultivating cannabis plants inside his flat for personal use. During the raid, officers seized around 70 cannabis plants grown in flower pots and other containers arranged inside the apartment.

The plants, some reaching a height of nearly 30cm, were being carefully maintained under controlled conditions. According to police, the cultivation appeared to be systematic and well-organized. Preliminary interrogation indicated that the accused was not involved in the large-scale distribution or commercial sale of the narcotic. Instead, he allegedly cultivated the plants for his own consumption. Police said Vishal admitted to using cannabis leaves in different forms, including grinding them and mixing them with milk.

He also reportedly processed the leaves into paste-like preparations for consumption.

The case has drawn attention because of the accused’s professional background and the sophisticated nature of indoor cultivation unit. Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and are continuing investigations to determine whether others were involved in the operation. Authorities said further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.

He has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.Ends