UPSC Topper Turned Entrepreneur Mr. Akhand Swaroop Pandit is Building One of India’s Fastest-Growing Entrepreneurial Ecosystems

India, June 2 — From a modest lower-middle-class background to mentoring startups worth over 2000 crore, Mr. Akhand Swaroop Pandit’s journey reflects the rise of a new generation of Indian entrepreneurs who are blending education, business innovation, and social impact at scale.

An IIM Calcutta alumnus, UPSC Topper (AIR 144), mentor, investor, and entrepreneur, Mr. Pandit has emerged as a respected thought leader across India’s startup, education, and business communities. Through his ventures under the Catalyst Group umbrella, he has built an ecosystem spanning EdTech, fitness, health, fintech, real estate, and the food industry – impacting millions of learners, aspiring entrepreneurs, and consumers across the country.

Having once worked for a salary of just 1500 per month, Mr. Pandit transformed his life using strategic business-building principles, disciplined investing, and an unwavering commitment to self-growth. Today, he mentors over 55 startups collectively valued at more than 2000 crore, helping founders navigate scale, execution, and long-term sustainability.

“India’s next transformation will come from empowered youth, practical education, and entrepreneurial thinking,” says Mr. Pandit. “The goal is not just to create businesses, but to create leaders who can generate employment, solve real problems, and contribute meaningfully to society.”

Building an Integrated Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

Under Mr. Pandit’s leadership, Catalyst Group has evolved into a diversified ecosystem designed to empower individuals at multiple stages of personal and professional growth. Through ventures such as Catalyst Education, Catalyst School of Business, Growfitz, and hospitality initiatives including Sidhvi Retreats and Elysian Villas & Resorts, the group continues to create opportunities that support learning, entrepreneurship, well-being, and lifestyle enhancement.

Key ventures under the Catalyst Group umbrella include:

Catalyst Education

Founded with the mission of making quality education affordable and accessible, Catalyst Group has become a prominent name in competitive exam preparation and digital learning. The organisation provides coaching and mentoring for UPSC, IES, GATE, SSC, and other competitive examinations through online and offline platforms.

With learning centres in cities such as Jaipur and Delhi, Catalyst Group has built a rapidly expanding learner community through live classes, mentorship programs, digital content, and affordable education models. The platform has engaged millions of students through its educational ecosystem and social media presence.

The organisation continues to focus on democratizing access to quality education while maintaining affordability for students from diverse economic backgrounds.

Growfitz

Launched in 2022, Growfitz represents Mr. Pandit’s expansion into the health and wellness sector. The brand focuses on clean, made-in-India nutritional products tailored for Indian lifestyles and wellness needs.

Its growing portfolio includes protein-rich foods, herbal wellness powders, healthy snacks, nutritional supplements, dry fruits, and seed-based products aimed at fitness-conscious consumers and families. The company also actively promotes affiliate partnerships and creator-driven community engagement models.

By combining wellness awareness with accessible nutrition products, Growfitz seeks to encourage healthier everyday living among Indian consumers.

Catalyst School of Business

Catalyst School of Business (CSB) was created to bridge the gap between traditional education and practical entrepreneurial execution. The platform offers outcome-driven business programs focused on exports, startup incubation, stock markets, digital marketing, financial literacy, and global trade.

CSB emphasizes hands-on implementation, mentorship from industry experts, and business-focused learning designed to help aspiring entrepreneurs transform ideas into scalable ventures. Its learner community continues to expand globally as more professionals seek practical business education beyond conventional academic models.

Sidhvi Retreats & Elysian Villas & Resorts

Expanding beyond education and wellness, Mr. Pandit has also ventured into the hospitality and experiential living sector through Sidhvi Retreats and Elysian Villas & Resorts. These ventures are focused on creating premium yet accessible hospitality experiences that combine comfort, wellness, nature, and personalized service.

A Mission Beyond Business

Beyond entrepreneurship, Mr. Pandit’s work reflects a broader mission of empowering India’s youth through knowledge, mentorship, and practical opportunity creation. His ecosystem combines education, entrepreneurship, wellness, and financial literacy – sectors increasingly shaping the aspirations of India’s young population.

His journey from competitive exam success to building multiple ventures has positioned him as a motivational figure for students, aspiring founders, and professionals seeking non-traditional growth paths.

With a growing digital audience, expanding business footprint, and a strong mentorship network, Mr. Akhand Swaroop Pandit continues to strengthen his position as a leading voice in India’s entrepreneurial and educational landscape.

https://catalystgroup.in/