Israel military states obstructed projectiles from Lebanon

Individuals collect at the website of an Israeli strike that struck near a healthcare facility in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on

June 1, 2026.|Picture Credit: AFP

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The Israeli armed force stated early on Tuesday (June 2, 2026 )air defences obstructed 2 projectiles from Lebanon, hours after U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that battling would end.

“Following the sirens that sounded at 01:35 (2235 GMT) in numerous locations in northern Israel, the IAF obstructed 2 projectiles that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli area,” the Military stated on Telegram.

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A “suspicious aerial target” that later on fell in Israeli area near the Lebanese border was likewise recognized it stated, including that no injuries were reported.

It followed Mr. Trump revealed he had actually encouraged Israel and Hezbollah to de-escalate.

Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East dispute on March 2 by shooting rockets at Israel in retaliation for the U.S.-Israeli killing of Iran’s supreme leader.

A truce was expected to have actually stopped the combating because April 17, however has actually been consistently broken.

“There will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their method, have actually currently been reversed,” Mr. Trump stated on his Truth Social network after a “really efficient” call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Likewise, through extremely put Representatives, I had an excellent call with Hezbollah, and they concurred that all shooting will stop– That Israel will not assault them, and they will not assault Israel,” he included.

Mr. Netanyahu later on stated he informed Mr. Trump “that if Hezbollah does not stop assaulting our towns and our people, Israel will strike terrorist targets in Beirut”.

Mr. Trump doubled down on his ceasefire push, publishing on Truth Social that “ideally” Israel and Hezbollah would stop battling “for ETERNITY!”