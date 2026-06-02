The Iran war and the unsure future of the expats

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With the Iran war casting a long shadow over the Gulf over the previous 2 weeks, what as soon as seemed an area of flashing airports, monetary centers and unlimited building and construction now looks exceptionally susceptible. India has currently acknowledged the severity of the crisis. The Ministry of External Affairs had actually stated that within less than a week of the war in the Gulf area starting, more than 52,000 Indians had actually currently returned from the Gulf under unique plans, and the number might increase in the coming days. India has actually likewise released duplicated advisories on West Asia, revealing that this is a genuine local emergency situation.

For the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, the threat is not just military however structural. These states developed their success on stability, ocean blue lanes, energy exports, international financing and migrant labour. An extended war threatens each of these pillars. Iran’s tactical reasoning is likewise clear enough. Tehran sees a number of GCC monarchies not as neutral neighbours however as part of a broader U.S.-led security architecture in the area. That understanding is affected by the long existence of Western military bases and by the political afterlife of the Abraham Accords, which started official normalisation in between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain in 2020. In Iran’s view, the Gulf can not declare neutrality while staying connected to American security power and, sometimes, to brand-new plans with Israel.