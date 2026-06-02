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Home Business Fire breaks out at govt institute, no one hurt

Fire breaks out at govt institute, no one hurt

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Fire breaks out at govt institute, no one hurt

New Delhi: A fire broke out at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) near ITO on Monday morning. No injuries or casualties were reported.An employee of SPA called up police at 10 am after spotting smoke and flames in the faculty rooms at the administrative block on the second floor of the building.

Cops were rushed to the spot and eight fire tenders were pressed into action.

Firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to other parts of the building and extinguished the blaze after an hour. Police personnel assisted them in securing the area.The extent of damage is yet to be assessed. The exact cause of the fire has not been ascertained so far, police said. tnn

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