Federal government alerts modifications in Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025

Union Home Ministry informed that the immigrants pertaining to India on a visa for 180 days or less will now need to register themselves “whenever before the expiration of the stated duration of 180 days” in case they wish to remain beyond the visa duration, according to modifications in the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025.|Image Credit: The Hindu
The immigrants concerning India on a visa for 180 days or less will now need to register themselves “any time before the expiry of the said period of 180 days” in case they wish to remain beyond the visa duration, according to modifications in the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025 alerted by the Union Home Ministry.
The brand-new arrangement, informed on Monday (June 1, 2026), will change the previous guideline that needed the registration “within fourteen days after the expiry of one hundred and eighty days of arrival in India.”
“… the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025 (hereinafter referred to as the said rules), in rule 12, ‘ (a) in sub-rule (1), ‘ (i) in the third proviso, for the words “within fourteen days after the expiration of one hundred and eighty days of his arrival in India”, the words “at any time before the expiration of the stated duration of one hundred and eighty days” shall be substituted,” the alert released in the gazette stated.
The immigrants on a visa for more than 180 days with a specification that “each stay shall not exceed 180 days” and who want to remain in India beyond that duration on any single event or in the aggregate in a fiscal year will need to sign up “anytime before the expiry of 180 days”.
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