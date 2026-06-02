Business Federal government alerts modifications in Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025 By Leslie Atkins - 50 Facebook X Pinterest WhatsApp Union Home Ministry informed that the immigrants pertaining to India on a visa for 180 days or less will now need to register themselves “whenever before the expiration of the stated duration of 180 days” in case they wish to remain beyond the visa duration, according to modifications in the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025.|Image Credit: The Hindu The immigrants concerning India on a visa for 180 days or less will now need to register themselves “any time before the expiry of the said period of 180 days” in case they wish to remain beyond the visa duration, according to modifications in the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025 alerted by the Union Home Ministry. The brand-new arrangement, informed on Monday (June 1, 2026), will change the previous guideline that needed the registration “within fourteen days after the expiry of one hundred and eighty days of arrival in India.” “… the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025 (hereinafter referred to as the said rules), in rule 12, ‘ (a) in sub-rule (1), ‘ (i) in the third proviso, for the words “within fourteen days after the expiration of one hundred and eighty days of his arrival in India”, the words “at any time before the expiration of the stated duration of one hundred and eighty days” shall be substituted,” the alert released in the gazette stated. The immigrants on a visa for more than 180 days with a specification that “each stay shall not exceed 180 days” and who want to remain in India beyond that duration on any single event or in the aggregate in a fiscal year will need to sign up “anytime before the expiry of 180 days”. < img src ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/news/national/lpugno/article69381789.ece/alternates/SQUARE_80/PTI03_27_2025_000229B.jpg" data-src-template ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/news/national/lpugno/article69381789.ece/alternates/SQUARE_80/PTI03_27_2025_000229B.jpg" data-original ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/news/national/lpugno/article69381789.ece/alternates/SQUARE_80/PTI03_27_2025_000229B.jpg" alt data-device-variant ="SQUARE~SQUARE~SQUARE~SQUARE" width ="100%" height ="100%">

The brand-new guideline has actually now made it clear that such registration will now be given “only in emergent circumstances”

The brand-new guidelines likewise supply minor relief to kids born to moms and dads where either or both moms and dads are immigrants.

Previous guidelines specified that upon the birth of the kid in such cases, moms and dads needed to digitally intimate the registration officer within 30 days for availing visa services, consisting of the grant of brand-new visa and exit authorization on the designated online website or the mobile application.

According to the alert, this sub-rule will not use in cases in which either of the moms and dads is an Indian person and such moms and dad wants to keep the Indian citizenship of the kid.

It, nevertheless, states that if the kid gets citizenship of a foreign nation while in India at a later phase, either of the moms and dads will intimate the position to the registration officer within thirty days of obtaining the citizenship of the foreign nation by the kid.

The alert likewise modifies arrangements associating with reporting requirements and administrative treatments for each healthcare facility, nursing home or any other medical organization supplying medical, accommodations or sleeping center in their properties.