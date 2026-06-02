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Home Business Must-Watch Queer Movies And Web Series This Pride Month

Must-Watch Queer Movies And Web Series This Pride Month

By
Leslie Atkins
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0
45

Jun 01, 2026

Vaibhavi Sharma

Badhaai Do

This comedy-drama centres on the idea of a lavender marital relationship, where a gay male weds a lesbian female to get their households off their backs.

Where To Watch: Prime Video

Source: IMDb

Aligarh

This drama movie is a real story of Dr. Shrinivas Ramchandra Siras, who resided in a little orthodox city & & was suspended from his task since of his sexual preference.

Where To Watch: YouTube

Source: IMDb

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

This romantic funny provides the life of 2 gay males who remain in love. The film illustrates their battle to persuade their households to accept the relationship.

Where To Watch: Prime Video

Source: IMDb

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

This romantic comedy-drama is the very first mainstream Bollywood movie to illustrate lesbian love, following a woman as she browses her identity and love within her standard household.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Source: IMDb

Fire

This mental drama by Deepa Mehta reveals 2 ladies deserted by their hubbies who discover love and solace in each other.

Where To Watch: YouTube

Source: IMDb

The Royals

This tv drama series, produced by Ishita Pritish Nandy and Rangita Pritish Nandy, includes LGBTQ+ stories.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Source: IMDb

This drama series reveals 2 Delhi wedding event coordinators while delicately checking out the difficulties dealt with by the queer neighborhood in India.

Where To Watch: Prime Video

Source: IMDb

Heartstopper

Developed by Alice Oseman, this coming-of-age series follows LGBTQ+ teenagers Charlie and Nick as they browse relationship, love, and self-discovery.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Source: IMDb

Schitt’s Creek

Developed by Dan Levy and Eugene Levy, the program made appreciation for its favorable LGBTQ+ representation.

Where To Watch: Lionsgate Play

Source: IMDb

Modern Family

Produced by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, it includes Mitchell and Cameron, a gay couple raising their child in a modern-day household setup.

Where To Watch: Jio Hotstar

Source: IMDb

Sex Education

Produced by Laurie Nunn, the program checks out sexuality, identity and relationships through varied LGBTQ+ characters and stories.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Source: IMDb

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