Must-Watch Queer Movies And Web Series This Pride Month

Jun 01, 2026
Vaibhavi Sharma
Badhaai Do
This comedy-drama centres on the idea of a lavender marital relationship, where a gay male weds a lesbian female to get their households off their backs.
Where To Watch: Prime Video
Source: IMDb
Aligarh
This drama movie is a real story of Dr. Shrinivas Ramchandra Siras, who resided in a little orthodox city & & was suspended from his task since of his sexual preference.
Where To Watch: YouTube
Source: IMDb
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
This romantic funny provides the life of 2 gay males who remain in love. The film illustrates their battle to persuade their households to accept the relationship.
Where To Watch: Prime Video
Source: IMDb
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
This romantic comedy-drama is the very first mainstream Bollywood movie to illustrate lesbian love, following a woman as she browses her identity and love within her standard household.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Source: IMDb
Fire
This mental drama by Deepa Mehta reveals 2 ladies deserted by their hubbies who discover love and solace in each other.
Where To Watch: YouTube
Source: IMDb
The Royals
This tv drama series, produced by Ishita Pritish Nandy and Rangita Pritish Nandy, includes LGBTQ+ stories.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Source: IMDb
This drama series reveals 2 Delhi wedding event coordinators while delicately checking out the difficulties dealt with by the queer neighborhood in India.
Where To Watch: Prime Video
Source: IMDb
Heartstopper
Developed by Alice Oseman, this coming-of-age series follows LGBTQ+ teenagers Charlie and Nick as they browse relationship, love, and self-discovery.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Source: IMDb
Schitt’s Creek
Developed by Dan Levy and Eugene Levy, the program made appreciation for its favorable LGBTQ+ representation.
Where To Watch: Lionsgate Play
Source: IMDb
Modern Family
Produced by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, it includes Mitchell and Cameron, a gay couple raising their child in a modern-day household setup.
Where To Watch: Jio Hotstar
Source: IMDb
Sex Education
Produced by Laurie Nunn, the program checks out sexuality, identity and relationships through varied LGBTQ+ characters and stories.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Source: IMDb