Mango prices ease in Jaipur as supply rises, more varieties to arrive next week



Jaipur: Good news for mango lovers in Jaipur. With fresh arrivals picking up at wholesale and retail markets, prices of several popular varieties have softened, and traders expect rates to decline further as larger consignments arrive from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat in the coming days.Wholesale dealers at Muhana Mandi said mango prices this season are lower than last year and are likely to ease further after June 7, when arrivals are expected to increase significantly.At present, Safeda mangoes are available in Jaipur’s retail markets at Rs 70-100 per kg, making them among the most affordable varieties this season. Dussehri mangoes are selling at Rs 100-120 per kg, while Gujarat’s Kesar variety is priced between Rs 70 and Rs 100 per kg.

Premium Alphonso, popularly known as Hafus, is retailing at Rs 80-100 per kg.Traders said arrivals have risen sharply over the past week, ensuring adequate supply despite strong summer demand.“We are receiving mangoes in abundance. By June 7, all wide varieties, including Dussehri from Uttar Pradesh, Kesar from Gujarat and Langra from Uttar Pradesh, will be available in large quantities. As arrivals increase, market supply will improve considerably,” said Mahesh Hardasani, a wholesale mango dealer at Muhana Mandi.

Among the most sought-after varieties, Langra mangoes are yet to arrive in Jaipur and are expected to reach markets from June 7. Traders believe the arrival of Langra, along with increased supplies of Dussehri and Kesar, could lead to a further correction in prices.The intense heat across Rajasthan over the past few weeks has also improved the sweetness and flavour of this year’s crop, particularly Safeda mangoes.“The Safeda season is likely to end within the next 15 days. However, prices may be further lowered due to an abundant supply”, said Kamal Chaudhary, another wholesale dealer.Salim Ali, a wholesale mango trader at Muhana Mandi, said consumers can expect both better quality and competitive prices in the coming days. “The crop quality is excellent this year and demand remains strong. With larger arrivals expected next week, customers will have more choices and prices are likely to remain affordable,” he said.