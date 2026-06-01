26-yr-old arrested for alleged rape, blackmail of employee in Shahpura

Jaipur: A 26-year-old man was arrested in Jaipur Rural’s Shahpura on Sunday for allegedly raping a woman, blackmailing her with obscene photographs and videos, and forcing her to bring gold and silver jewellery from her home, police said.The accused was arrested after the woman’s father lodged a complaint at Shahpura police station on May 28. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation was launched.During the investigation, police found that the accused had allegedly targeted women from economically weaker backgrounds by offering them employment and later exploiting them.

Officers claimed he used threats and intimidation to continue the alleged abuse.Police said three rape cases were already registered against the accused and are currently pending before courts. Officials further stated that four other criminal cases are registered against him at police stations in Alwar district.A police team constituted under the supervision of senior officers used intelligence inputs and technical surveillance to trace the accused. He was detained from Shahpura and subsequently arrested after investigators found evidence supporting the allegations, police said.Shahpura SP Hanuman Prasad said further investigation is under way. Police are also probing whether any individuals assisted or provided protection to the accused and will take appropriate action based on the findings.