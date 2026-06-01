Behind the Numbers: What Made Delhi’s Average AQI Dip to a Historic 211 From January to May for the First Time in 8 Years?

Delhi’s air has given residents a rare reason to breathe a sigh of relief. Between January and May 2026, the national capital registered its lowest average Air Quality Index (AQI) in eight years, excluding the anomalous, lockdown-hit year of 2020.

According to official data from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the city’s average AQI for the first five months of 2026 dropped to 211. What exactly triggered this welcome shift in a city infamous for its heavy smog?

The Metrics Behind the Clearer Skies

A major factor in this improvement was the significant rise in breathable days. The capital experienced a healthier stretch of weather, logging fewer industrial emissions alongside favorable atmospheric conditions.

In a statement shared on X, the CAQM noted:

“Delhi recorded 75 ‘Good to Moderate’ AQI days during January-May of 2026, as against 70 in 2025, 75 in 2024, 74 in 2023, 37 in 2022, 59 in 2021, 98 in 2020, 59 in 2019 and 44 in 2018 respectively, during the corresponding period.”

To see how this year stacks up against almost a decade of air monitoring, look at the steady multi-year trajectory for the January–May average AQI block:



Year January–May Average AQI 2026 211 2025 214 2024 231 2023 213 2022 238 2021 235 2020 181 (Pandemic lockdown) 2019 237 2018 243

A May of Meteorological Extremes

The month of May 2026 exemplified these contrasting conditions perfectly, presenting a bizarre mix of intense heat and unprecedentedly clean air. While residents endured a scorching summer, they simultaneously benefited from the second-lowest May AQI recorded in eight years, averaging 157. The only cleaner May periods occurred during 2020 and 2021.

For context, May AQI figures from previous years stood at 170 in 2025, 223 in 2024, 171 in 2023, 212 in 2022, 144 in both 2021 and 2020, 221 in 2019, and 217 in 2018.

So, how did the city balance such intense heatwaves with a drop in pollution? The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) defines a heatwave as a period where maximum temperatures exceed 40°C while tracking 4.5°C to 6.4°C above the seasonal average. Similarly, a “warm night” occurs when daylight highs hit 40°C or more, and nighttime lows remain 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal.

Delhi hit these exact extremes between May 18 and 21, with temperatures breaching the 46°C mark in several neighborhoods. The monthly mean maximum settled at 39.7°C, while the average minimum reached 25.8°C. This was slightly tamer than May 2024, which remains the warmest recent marker with an average maximum of 41.7°C and a minimum of 26.5°C.

The Role of Changing Weather Patterns

Even with blistering heatwaves, Delhi managed to pull in 17.61 mm of rainfall across May. This precipitation was vital in washing particulate matter out of the atmosphere.

According to a report, Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather explained that the unusual atmospheric shifts stemmed from a mix of active western disturbances, induced cyclonic circulations shifting over neighboring Rajasthan, and moisture-heavy winds blowing inland from the Bay of Bengal. Environmental experts pointed out that these frequent western disturbances generated early pre-monsoon systems, which successfully suppressed pollution spikes and kept temperatures lower during the initial half of May.

Administrative Action Pairs with Nature