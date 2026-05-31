Strolling the red carpet at Cannes for the very first time felt surreal: Soniya Bansal

Soniya Bansal marked a significant turning point in her profession as her brief movie The Last Breath was evaluated at the Cannes Film Festival market screenings. The starlet likewise made her red carpet launching, turning heads in a pink lehenga-saree by designer Dolly J that combined conventional Indian sophistication with modern design.

The Last Breath, which likewise stars Shiv Thakare, highlights the concern of logging and ecological preservation.Discussing the task, Soniya stated, “The Last Breath is very close to my heart because it carries an important environmental message. Cinema has the power to inspire awareness and change, and I’m proud to be associated with a story that speaks about protecting nature.”

Assessing her Cannes launching, she shared, “Walking the red carpet at Cannes for the first time feels surreal. I wanted to stay rooted in Indian culture while presenting something timeless and graceful on an international stage.”The screening presented the movie to worldwide purchasers, suppliers and celebration developers, assisting bring international attention to its ecological message.