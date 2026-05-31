EU weighs short-term freeze on Russia oil cost cap over Iran war: Report

Summary Directs, there’s an immediate advancement concerning EU-Russia oil! According to Bloomberg News, the European Union is supposedly thinking about a momentary time out on the rate cap for Russian oil. This possible relocation is obviously being talked about because of the continuous dispute in Iran, recommending a shift in tactical top priorities.

AP An oil refinery

The European Union is thinking about a momentary freeze to its cost cap on Russian oil amidst the Middle East crisis, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, mentioning individuals knowledgeable about the matter.

Reuters might not right away confirm the report.

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