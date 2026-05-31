Influenced by his daddy, a Madras Regiment swimmer, this entrepreneur has actually assisted 15,000 specially-abled kids discover swimming; PM Modi applauds his work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi utilized the most recent episode of his regular monthly radio program, Mann Ki Baat, to highlight the motivating work of a Kerala-based swimming trainer whose neighborhood effort has actually assisted thousands discover a life-saving ability.

Throughout the 134th episode of the program on May 31, Modi applauded Saji Valasheril for his efforts in mentor swimming to individuals of any ages, consisting of specially-abled kids, through a special river-based training program in Aluva.

PM Modi Highlights Kerala Swimming Initiative in Mann Ki Baat



Discussing community-driven efforts that produce significant social modification, PM Modi shared the story of Valasheril’s swimming club.

The Prime Minister explained it as a location where individuals of any ages collect to discover swimming without the requirement for big structures or traditional class.

“This isn’t a story. This is a true effort. In Aluva, Kerala, Saji Valasheril runs one such swimming club. More than 15,000 people have learned to swim here,” PM Modi stated.

He likewise applauded the trainer for training Divyang kids and making swimming available to a broader area of society.

Who Is Saji Valasheril?



Valasheril is a business person from Kerala who runs a furnishings company and has actually been enthusiastic about swimming because youth.

According to reports, he found out swimming at a young age from his dad, who was an accomplished swimmer and served with the Madras Regiment.

For more than 15 years, he has actually been performing swimming classes at Desham near Aluva Manappuram in Kerala’s Ernakulam district.

His objective is basic: to make sure that drowning does not declare lives that might otherwise be conserved through standard swimming abilities.

What Inspired Saji Valasheril’s Swimming Campaign?



PM Modi exposed that an awful event ended up being the turning point behind Valasheril’s effort.

Numerous years earlier, a boat mishap including trainees deeply impacted him.

“He thought, if the children knew how to swim, perhaps many lives could have been saved, and that’s where his campaign began,” the Prime Minister stated.

The occurrence inspired Valasheril to commit his time and resources towards mentor swimming and water security.

How Does the Swimming Camp Work?



The swimming camp is usually carried out in between November and May each year and brings in individuals from various age.

Reports recommend that students follow a structured knowing program covering crucial abilities, consisting of:

Drifting in water

Standard kicking strategies

Swimming with the head undersea

Breathing control

Swimming while regularly raising the head to breathe

To make sure security, a rescue boat and ambulance stay on standby throughout the training sessions.

Individuals contribute a one-time cost of around Rs 100 towards security plans.

More Than 15,000 People Trained



Throughout the years, Valasheril’s effort has actually supposedly assisted more than 15,000 individuals discover swimming.

The program has actually likewise concentrated on inclusivity by offering training chances to specially-abled kids, making it among the area’s significant social work efforts.

PM Modi’s Message on Service and Social Change



While highlighting the effort, PM Modi stated Valasheril’s work shows how a single person can make a long lasting distinction through commitment and constant effort.

“Service doesn’t require vast resources; what’s needed is a good intent and consistent effort. On the strength of these alone, the lives of thousands can be transformed,” he stated.

At a time when water security stays an issue in numerous parts of India, Valasheril’s effort demonstrates how community-led programs can assist in saving lives and spread awareness.

His work has not just taught thousands an important ability however has likewise end up being an example of how regional efforts can develop a larger social effect, something that made acknowledgment from the Prime Minister on a nationwide platform.

Inputs from firms