CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2026: Vacancies revealed for 22 posts

The CSIR-Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute(CSIR-CEERI), Pilani, has actually welcomed applications for 22 technical positions, providing a chance for engineering and science graduates to sign up with among India’s leading electronic devices research study organizations.

CSIR-CEERI functions under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and is understood for its operate in electronic devices, sensing units, semiconductor gadgets and associated innovations. Through this recruitment drive, the institute intends to fill jobs for Technical Officer and Technician posts. Qualified prospects can send their applications online through the main site before the due date.Interested prospects can send their applications approximately June 20, 2026.

CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2026: Eligibility

For Technical Officer posts, prospects must have a B.E. or B.Tech degree in Electronics, Electronics and Instrumentation, Electronics and Communication Engineering, or Electrical and Electronics Engineering with a minimum of 55 percent marks. Prospects with an M.Sc. degree in Physics, Electronics or Applied Electronics with a minimum of 55 percent marks are likewise qualified.For Technician (1)posts, candidates need to have a B.E., B.Tech or M.Sc.

in Computer Science with a minimum of 55 percent marks. Prospects holding an MCA degree with a minimum of 55 percent marks can likewise use.

How to get CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2026

Prospects will need to finish the application procedure online through the main CSIR-CEERI recruitment website.After checking out the site, candidates must register themselves, complete the needed individual and academic information, publish the essential files and send the application. Prospects can examine the comprehensive alert readily available on the main CSIR-CEERI site for post-wise jobs, age limitations, booking information and other recruitment conditions.Direct link to use is here.