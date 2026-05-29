Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon C Platform for Budget AI Laptops

Qualcomm’s brand-new chip will power laptop computers beginning at $300.|Image: Qualcomm

Ahead of Computex 2026, Qualcomm has actually revealed the Snapdragon C Platform, a brand-new entry-level processor created for inexpensive Windows laptop computers priced at around$300 and above. The business states the platform is focused on trainees, households, and small companies searching for contemporary computing functions at lower cost points.

The Snapdragon C Platform supports daily computing jobs such as web surfing, video streaming, video calls, and efficiency work. Qualcomm states the chip is created to provide responsive efficiency together with all-day battery life and fanless or low-noise laptop computer styles.

The statement broadens Qualcomm’s Snapdragon PC portfolio even more into the budget plan laptop computer classification, following its current push into premium and mid-range AI PCs through the Snapdragon X series.

Integrated AI Features Included

In spite of targeting the lower end of the laptop computer market, the Snapdragon C Platform consists of an integrated neural processing system (NPU) for AI-based functions.

Qualcomm states the chip supports on-device AI abilities while preserving power performance for daily work. Unlike higher-end Snapdragon X processors, the Snapdragon C does not utilize Qualcomm’s more recent Oryon CPU cores and is not anticipated to support the complete suite of Microsoft Copilot+ AI PC functions.

The business is placing the platform as a balance in between price, mobility, battery life, and modern-day AI-assisted computing experiences.

Qualcomm Expands Its Windows PC Push

Qualcomm has actually been gradually broadening its existence in the Windows laptop computer market over the previous 2 years as producers significantly try out ARM-based PCs as options to conventional Intel and AMD systems. The business formerly introduced Snapdragon X processors targeting premium AI laptop computers and Copilot+ PCs in the $600 and above sector.

With Snapdragon C, Qualcomm is now trying to bring comparable advantages consisting of longer battery life, lower heat output, and incorporated AI functions to considerably less expensive gadgets.