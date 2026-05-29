Supreme Court Orders 112 As One Unified Emergency Response Number, Trauma Rescue Protocol|Image: X

New Delhi: In a landmark order focused on upgrading India’s emergency situation medical reaction system, the Supreme Court on Tuesday acknowledged the right to injury care as an essential part of the Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution and directed all States and Union Territories to incorporate numerous emergency situation helplines into the single nationwide emergency situation number 112, within 3 months.

A Bench making up Justice J.K. Maheshwari and Justice Atul S. Chandurkar passed the instructions while hearing a petition submitted by SaveLIFE Foundation, which highlighted the worrying variety of deaths triggered due to postponed emergency situation action and the lack of a consistent trauma-care structure throughout the nation.

The petitioners sent that India continues to witness a high variety of casualties after roadway mishaps since ambulance systems stay fragmented, emergency situation reaction systems are sluggish and unequal, Good Samaritans still fear harassment, and trauma-care facilities differs extensively throughout states. They likewise explained that numerous emergency situation helpline numbers develop confusion throughout vital scenarios, frequently postponing treatment for mishap victims.

Appearing in the matter were Mr. Sidharth Luthra and Ms. Malvika Kapila for petitioner SaveLIFE Foundation, Mr. R. Venkatramani, found out Attorney General, and Mr. Arijit Prasad, Senior Counsel for the Union of India.

One Emergency Number, National Trauma Protocol & & GPS-Tracked Ambulances

Observing that every minute after a mishap is vital, the Court held that quick and collaborated injury action is necessary for safeguarding life and directed States and UTs to combine emergency situation numbers consisting of 100, 101, 102, 108, 1033 and 1091 with helpline 112 within 3 months.

The Court even more directed the Union federal government to develop a standardised nationwide medical rescue procedure for injury cases to guarantee consistent treatments for getting victims, stabilising them, carrying them and offering first aid.

Keeping in mind of shortages in ambulance systems, the Bench purchased States to make sure complete compliance with the National Ambulance Code by all signed up ambulances. It likewise directed compulsory GPS/Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTD) fitment and real-time combination of ambulances with helpline 112. Regular structured audits covering reaction time, quality of care, devices and treatment results have actually likewise been bought.

The Court furthermore directed States to embrace and carry out the standardised Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) curriculum informed by the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) and align their training organizations and workers accreditation systems appropriately.

Do-gooder Protection, Trauma Registry & & PM RAHAT Implementation

Acknowledging the function played by onlookers in conserving mishap victims, the Supreme Court directed States and UTs to develop a practical Good Samaritan complaint redressal system within 3 months. The instructions consist of consultation of nodal officers at district and state levels, production of digital grievance systems and month-to-month tracking systems to make sure that people assisting mishap victims are not pestered by cops or healthcare facility authorities.

The Court likewise purchased the development of State Trauma Registries and a collaborated nationwide injury database to preserve structured records associating with mishaps, injuries, treatment and medical results.

Even more, all public and personal health centers are to be graded based upon their trauma-care capability throughout highways, city locations, peri-urban areas and district roadways. The Bench directed all States and Union Territories to completely operationalise the PM RAHAT cashless treatment plan for roadway mishap victims within 3 months, cautioning that non-implementation might total up to an infraction of the Motor Vehicles Act.