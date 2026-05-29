Show economy to sustain development in audio visual, lighting market, state market professionals

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India’s expert audio, audio visual (AV), lighting, live home entertainment, and systems combination market is set to get a quantum increase by the “performance economy’that has actually gotten prominence in the previous couple of years stated market executives.

Performance economy is specified by live occasions, music occasions at clubs and hotels, marital relationship occasions and audio visual and light programs.

Siddhartha Chauhan, Founder and Managing Director, Mega Sound India amongst the nation’s most significant stereo rental business stated, “Today, live home entertainment is completely driven by the need for immersive experiences. Post-COVID, we have actually seen a huge shift in the scale, technical requirements, and execution of live occasions.”

“This advancement is extremely popular in the high-end wedding event sector throughout cultural centers like Udaipur and Jaipur. Driven by quick infrastructural development consisting of broadening global airports and first-rate hotel chains what utilized to be easy home entertainment has actually changed into multi-day, multi-artist mini-festivals including 20 to 25 artists,” he stated at market occasion PALM AV-ICN Expo 2026, arranged by Informa Markets, at Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai.

“We are at the outright standard of an extraordinary home entertainment and AV surge. To put the localised scale into viewpoint, the wedding event market in a single state like Rajasthan alone is now valued at over 1,000 crore a year,” he included.

Having actually been part of huge international productions like the Coldplay program, the market gamers have actually seen an unique pattern: Indian artists now appropriately strive to carry out at that precise worldwide requirement, he stated.

“Achieving this needs an extraordinary calibre of technical facilities and specialised company,” Mr. Chauhan included.

Anil Chopra, Founding Director, PALM AV-ICN Expo stated, “India’s music landscape has actually gone through a remarkable change over the last 10 years, with live phase efficiencies and performances becoming an effective cultural and financial force throughout city cities in addition to tier 2 and tier 3 markets. From audiences of 20,000 and 30,000 at local performances to arenas filled with over 1 lakh music fans, India’s show market has actually reached an extraordinary scale.”

“The increase of the performance economy is creating a substantial multiplier impact throughout hospitality, tourist, digital streaming, and home entertainment facilities, while concurrently placing Indian music as a powerful force on the worldwide phase,” he included.

Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, stated, “India’s expert audio, AV combination, and home entertainment lighting market is going into a high-growth stage, driven by the merging of digital facilities growth, experiential usage, clever locations, and massive public and personal financial investments in home entertainment, retail, hospitality, education, and live occasions.”

“With India’s live occasions market forecasted to exceed 15,000 crore over the next couple of years and the Pro-AV market progressively broadening throughout business, federal government, and experiential applications, the need for incorporated, smart, and immersive innovation services is speeding up quickly,” he stated.

Market authorities stated the Indian Pro-AV market is predicted to reach $150 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.9%. This growth is being driven by increasing need throughout live occasions, federal government jobs, hospitality, education, holy places, digital material production, and e-commerce-led visual engagement.

Santana Davis, President, Event Equipment Services Association (EESA) and Managing Director, J. Davis Prosound & & Lighting, stated “The Indian show and live show business is experiencing extraordinary development, driven by the fast increase of the show economy and increasing financial investments in sophisticated audio, lighting, video and immersive occasion innovations.”

“India is no longer following worldwide home entertainment patterns however is becoming a favored location for worldwide artists and world class visiting productions. This change is producing more powerful chances throughout the occasion environment while strengthening the significance of expert requirements, security practices and market representation,” he stated.

Sanket Rambhia, Managing Director, Xtreme Media which enjoys production of LED display screen systems stated, “With a tradition covering more than 22 years in India’s LED screen market, the sector has actually become a quickly growing section within the live occasions and visual innovation environment, driven by the increase of shows, business occasions, wedding events, political rallies, and massive home entertainment experiences.”

“India’s LED screen market is presently valued at almost 2,000 crore and is growing at around 15%, with the rental LED section contributing almost 30% of the marketplace and accounting for around 600 crore to 650 crore. While India presently contributes just 4.5% of the worldwide market, the market is experiencing strong momentum and considerable long term development capacity,” he included.

The growing need for premium visual experiences is speeding up the adoption of innovative display screen innovations and high-performance systems throughout India, he even more stated.

Leading worldwide and domestic brand names consisting of HARMAN (including JBL and Martin Professional), Yamaha Corporation, Sennheiser, Shure, Epson, Ahuja Radios, L-Acoustics, Martin Audio, Robe Lighting, Osram, Avid Technology, d&& b audiotechnik, NovaStar, and Hikvision are showcasing developments in expert audio devices, lighting innovations, and AV combination options at the exposition.