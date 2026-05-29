iPhone Ultra foldable case leak reveals design, dual camera setup

Apple’s foldable iPhone, which is rumored to be called the iPhone Ultra, is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in September. Several leaks have already offered a glimpse at the foldable’s design.

Now, a case manufacturer has seemingly revealed the device’s design through newly surfaced renders.

The leaked case renders showcase the iPhone Ultra from multiple angles. The device is shown in a black finish and, based on the images, Apple’s foldable may not feature built-in MagSafe support, potentially requiring users to use a case for magnetic wireless charging.

The images also suggest that the volume buttons are positioned along the top edge of the device, while the power button sits on the right side.

A cutout can also be seen below the power button, which is likely meant for an antenna band.

On the rear, the foldable appears to feature a familiar dual-camera setup housed inside a camera module reminiscent of the iPhone Air design.

The iPhone Ultra is rumored to measure 4.7mm in thickness when unfolded and 9.23mm when folded. It is tipped to feature a 5.5-inch cover display alongside a 7.8-inch inner screen with a wider aspect ratio.

In terms of hardware, the foldable is expected to pack a 48MP primary rear camera, A20 Pro chipset, and a battery with a capacity around 5,500mAh. The device is also rumored to come with Touch ID integrated in the power button.

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