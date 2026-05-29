24.8 C
London
Friday, May 29, 2026
Subscribe
Home Business Lava Bold N2’s launch date revealed

Lava Bold N2’s launch date revealed

By
Leslie Atkins
-
0
25

Lava unveiled the Shark 2 a few days ago, and next week, it will unveil a new Bold series smartphone.

This revelation comes from Amazon.in, which set up a promo page on its website for the Lava Bold N2 that will be launched in India on June 3 at 12 PM local time.

Amazon didn’t divulge anything else about the Lava Bold N2, aside from giving us a glimpse of its design and two colors. However, with the launch still a few days away, we could see Amazon or Lava reveal a few specs and features of the Bold N2 to build hype.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

MediaTek unveils Dimensity 7500 with Arm C1 CPU, faster NPU

Business 0
MediaTek just unveiled the Dimensity 7500 with an upgraded...

Oura Ring 5 announced with slim design, updated sensors and blood pressure monitoring

Business 0
The big story with the new Oura Ring 5...

vivo T5 quietly debuts with a 7,200mAh battery, IP69 rating

Business 0
A new vivo smartphone has made its silent debut...

Popular

MediaTek unveils Dimensity 7500 with Arm C1 CPU, faster NPU

Business 0
MediaTek just unveiled the Dimensity 7500 with an upgraded...

Oura Ring 5 announced with slim design, updated sensors and blood pressure monitoring

Business 0
The big story with the new Oura Ring 5...

vivo T5 quietly debuts with a 7,200mAh battery, IP69 rating

Business 0
A new vivo smartphone has made its silent debut...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here