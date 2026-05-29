Lava Bold N2’s launch date revealed

Lava unveiled the Shark 2 a few days ago, and next week, it will unveil a new Bold series smartphone.

This revelation comes from Amazon.in, which set up a promo page on its website for the Lava Bold N2 that will be launched in India on June 3 at 12 PM local time.

Amazon didn’t divulge anything else about the Lava Bold N2, aside from giving us a glimpse of its design and two colors. However, with the launch still a few days away, we could see Amazon or Lava reveal a few specs and features of the Bold N2 to build hype.