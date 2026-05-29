vivo T5 quietly debuts with a 7,200mAh battery, IP69 rating

A new vivo smartphone has made its silent debut in Mexico. The phone in question is the vivo T5, which is a budget 4G handset powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 chipset. One of its main highlights is the large 7,200mAh battery.

The vivo T5 4G sports a 6.75-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an HD+ resolution.

Underneath, the phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 SoC, which is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The 7,200mAh battery supports 44W fast wired charging and vivo claims that it can offer up to 45 hours of video playback from a single charge.

At the back, the vivo T5 4G features a squarish metal camera module with a 50MP main rear camera and a 2MP depth unit. For selfies and video calling, the phone gets a 32MP camera.

The phone runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out-of-the-box. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP68/IP69 ratings, and stereo speakers

In terms of connectivity, the handset offers dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, dual SIM 4G support, NFC, an infrared blaster, and a USB Type-C port.

The vivo T5 4G is available for purchase in Mexico in Black and Gold color options.

It is priced at MXN 5,799 ($335) for the sole 8GB/256GB variant.