Oura Ring 5 announced with slim design, updated sensors and blood pressure monitoring

The big story with the new Oura Ring 5 is its size. At just over 6mm in width and 2.3mm thick, Oura Ring 5 is 40% smaller than the outgoing Ring 4. The new model is still made from titanium and features a smoother curvature for added comfort. It comes in sizes 6-13 and features IP68 ingress protection.

Oura is bringing updated sensors with stronger LEDs for improved readings and enhanced signal quality. More importantly, Oura claims improved consistency in the readings across skin tones and finger types. Alongside the usual health readings like heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep and stress monitoring, Oura is also adding a new “Health Radar system” which offers continuous monitoring across key biometrics with the ability to detect health changes and patterns.

Oura Ring 5

The other new addition is blood pressure signal monitoring during sleep and nighttime breathing reports, which will be available to Oura app members across the United States, India, and the United Arab Emirates from June. Users in those regions will also get GLP-1 insights for medication and weight tracking.

Oura Ring 5 health and activity tracking

On the activity tracking front, Ring 5 now supports 50+ health metrics, including heart rate data, pace and distance for activities like running, cycling and strength training. Users will still need to start their workout tracking from the app. Like previous Oura Ring entries, you will need the Oura membership subscription ($5.99/month or $69.99/year) to get access to all features.

Battery life is rated between 6 and 9 days depending on the usage. Oura says charging time will take up to 80 minutes. Oura also announced a new $99 charging case, which is sold separately. It supports wireless charging and features up to “1 month of battery” to recharge the Ring 5 on the go.

Oura Ring 5 comes in two pricing tiers depending on the material finish. The base Silver and Black versions start at $399/€429, while the premium Gold, Stealth and Brushed Silver options are $499/€529. Oura Ring 5 is available from Oura’s online store as well as from partnering retailers like Amazon.

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