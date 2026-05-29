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Home Business MediaTek unveils Dimensity 7500 with Arm C1 CPU, faster NPU

MediaTek unveils Dimensity 7500 with Arm C1 CPU, faster NPU

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Leslie Atkins
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MediaTek just unveiled the Dimensity 7500 with an upgraded CPU, GPU, and NPU. The SoC will compete head-on with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 series and will power upper-midrangers in the coming months.

The chip is fabbed on a 4nm process, just like the 7400 it replaces. The eight-core processor is much improved, moving from the Cortex-A78/Cortex-A55 combination of the previous model to Arm’s new C1 Pro and C1 Nano cores. The 7500 uses four Arm C1 Pro cores running up to 2.6GHz and four C1 Nano cores running up to 2.0GHz.

The graphics processor is the Arm Mali-G625 MC2. There’s LPDDR5 6400Mbps support, and dual-lane UFS 3.1 storage capabilities.

The neural processor, which handles AI tasks, is bumped to the MediaTek NPU 850. It allows for real-time speech-to-text and text-to-speech, context-aware replies, and notification summarization.

Connectivity covers Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave 3.0+, which is reportedly 20% more power efficient.

The new Imagiq 1050 image signal processor supports cameras up to 200MP with 14-bit Dual Conversion Gain, as well as 4K HDR up to 30fps in 10-bit. Display support is up to 1344x2800px displays at up to 144Hz refresh rate.

It’s not a day-and-night improvement over the Dimensity 7400, but MediaTek says app switching is up to 30% faster, game loading up to 19% faster, app installs and cold launches up to 11% faster, file transfer to be up to 40% faster, video transcoding to be up to an impressive 68% faster, while efficiency to be up to 9% better.

We’ll see the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 in devices soon and it’s likely that it will power the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max.

Via

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