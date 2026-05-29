Army opens fire on ‘fear hideouts’ in Rajouri forests

After a day’s lull, army workers on Thursday opened heavy RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) fire on presumed hideouts in Dori Mal forests near Gambhir Mughlan location of Rajouri district, authorities stated. No fresh contact has actually been developed with the terrorists concealing in the largely woody location, which has natural caverns, considering that Saturday early morning when the army had a short gunfight around 11.30 am. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Army personnel during a search operation in Dorimal-Gambhir Moghla forest belt of Rajouri district on Thursday. (ANI)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/05/28/400x225/Army-personnel-during-a-search-operation-in-Dorima_1779998965436.jpg"alt ="Army personnel during a search operation in Dorimal-Gambhir Moghla forest belt of Rajouri district on Thursday. (ANI)"title ="Army personnel during a search operation in Dorimal-Gambhir Moghla forest belt of Rajouri district on Thursday. (ANI)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Army workers throughout a search operation in Dorimal-Gambhir Moghla forest belt of Rajouri district on Thursday. (ANI)

Ever since, security forces making up elite task forces of the Special Forces, CRPF and SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police have actually been carrying out anti-terror operations, stated a senior policeman.

“On Thursday, the army once again utilized RPG fire on thought hideouts inside the jungle where our company believe that the terrorists, thought to second or 3, have actually concealed themselves,” he included.

The anti-terror operation entered its 6th day. The army has actually pushed into service drones, sniffer canines and extra soldiers.

Northern Army leader Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma reached the location to examine the circumstance. The Northern Command published on X that Lt Gen Sharma connected with gatekeeper to examine the progressing functional characteristics and reinforce inter-agency synergy. “He likewise applauded soldiers’ unrelenting willpower, high spirits and unfaltering dedication while running in a requiring environment,” it included.

He exhorted all groups to pursue the goal with expert acumen, accuracy and a shared sense of function, the post even more check out.

On Saturday, an encounter broke out in between terrorists and security forces in the Dorimal-Gambhir Moghla belt after a joint group introduced the operation following intelligence inputs about the existence of terrorists in the Singhpora-Chatroo location.

The operation resulted in a short exchange of fire after contact was developed with the terrorists, triggering security forces to continue substantial searches in the rugged and greatly forested surface.