Anticipate rain, thunderstorms throughout J&K till June 5: IMD

Quick spells of rain and thunderstorms are most likely throughout Jammu and Kashmir till June 5, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) mentioned on Thursday. It likewise forecasted gusty winds, together with rain and thundershowers throughout J&K on Friday. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="The Jammu region has been reeling under an extreme heat-wave for the past week, with temperatures consistently rising above 40° Celsius since May 16. (PTI)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/05/28/400x225/The-Jammu-region-has-been-reeling-under-an-extreme_1779999145508.jpg"alt ="The Jammu region has been reeling under an extreme heat-wave for the past week, with temperatures consistently rising above 40° Celsius since May 16. (PTI)"title ="The Jammu region has been reeling under an extreme heat-wave for the past week, with temperatures consistently rising above 40° Celsius since May 16. (PTI)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> The Jammu area has actually been reeling under a severe heat-wave for the previous week, with temperature levels regularly increasing above 40 ° Celsius given that May 16. (PTI)

“There will be a couple of short spells of rain, thundershowers, hailstorm, gusty winds at spread to relatively prevalent locations throughout J&K on May 28 and 29,” stated a representative. He stated that the weather condition would basic stay dry with quick spell of rain and thundershower at separated locations towards late afternoon hours from May 30 to June 3. On June 4 and 5, the weather condition will usually stay partially cloudy with short spell of rain, thundershower, gusty winds at spread locations and for the next 3 days from June 6 to 8, it will typically stay dry, it included.

In its advisory, the IMD has actually warned that a couple of locations might witness thunder, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40 to 50 kmph throughout May 28 and 29.

The Jammu area has actually been reeling under a severe heat-wave for the previous week, with temperature levels regularly increasing above 40 ° Celsius given that May 16.

‘Orange’ alert in 5 HP districts

Shimla: The Shimla MeT workplace has actually provided an orange caution of hail, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed 40-60 kmph) at separated locations in 5 districts– Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur– for Friday. Dry weather condition was observed in Himachal Pradesh in the previous 24 hours and heatwave was seen in Una and Bilapsur. The MeT has actually forecasted a damp spell in the state till June 3. Kukumseri was the coldest in the evening, tape-recording a low of 3.9 ° Celsius, while Una was the most popular throughout the day with a high of 43.2 ° C.