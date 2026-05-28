Twisha Sharma death case: Madhya Pradesh HC quashes anticipatory bail of retired judge Giribala Singh

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has actually turned down the anticipatory bail given to retired Bhopal district judge Giribala Singh in the Twisha Sharma dowry harassment and death case, quashing an order by a regional Bhopal court handed down May 15. The anticipatory bail had actually been given to her by a Sessions court in Bhopal on May 15, simply hours after an FIR was lodged by regional cops in the event, scheduling her and her boy Samarth Singh, Twisha’s spouse. A Single Bench of Justice Devnarayan Mishra provided the order, which had actually been scheduled in the afternoon, late on Thursday (May 27, 2026) night, after hearing 2 petitions, one by Twisha’s daddy, Navnidhi Sharma and another by the State Government, challenging the bail given to Ms. Singh. < img src ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/dtcfc/article71024781.ece/alternates/SQUARE_80/20260526099L.jpg" data-src-template ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/dtcfc/article71024781.ece/alternates/SQUARE_80/20260526099L.jpg" data-original ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/dtcfc/article71024781.ece/alternates/SQUARE_80/20260526099L.jpg" alt data-device-variant ="SQUARE~SQUARE~SQUARE~SQUARE" width ="100%" height ="100%">

Throughout the hearing on Thursday(May 27, 2026)Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Madhya Pradesh Government argued that”the way in which anticipatory bail was acquired, develops doubt that the high court did rule out the element pertinent for approving anticipatory bail”.

“After approving bail, the participant was making Press Conferences and making claims versus the departed and flouting the law. In such a severe matter, when the lady, aged about 33 years, lost her life, the participant has no regret and has actually not attempted to comply with the Investigating Agency. The high court did rule out a single line of the prosecution witnesses and absolutely thought in the defence files,” he argued.

In its observations, the High Court kept in mind that a few of the injuries discovered on Twisha’s body were “not triggered due to securing the body from the ligature or performing to the medical facility” which one head injury “was antemortem”, suffered before death.

“As per the postmortem report, the death was because of antemortem hanging by ligature, however from the postmortem, it is likewise clear that 6 other injuries were discovered in the body of the departed, in which 4 injuries were on the left arm, one on the ring finger and one on the head, which was antemortem. From the question report, it is likewise clear that these injuries were not brought on by securing the body from the ligature or performing to the medical facility,” it observed.

It likewise stated that the high court did rule out accusations, provided by the victim’s household, versus Ms. Singh while giving her the anticipatory bail.

“In light of the above accurate elements of the case and the claims levelled versus the participant [Ms. Singh]the anticipatory bail order dated May 15, 2026, gone by the 10th Additional Sessions Judge, Bhopal, for the offense punishable under Sections 80( 2 ), 85, 3( 5) of BNS, 2023 and Sections 3 & & 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, is thus quashed,” the court ruled.

The CBI is anticipated to detain Ms. Singh quickly, as its counsel Mr. Suyash Guru, stated in the court that her custodial interrogation might be needed for the case.

“Mystery focusing on the death of the departed, possible participation of the prominent implicated and non-cooperation revealed throughout continuous examination, it shows that the matter is at the preliminary phase, for that reason, custodial interrogation of the participant might be needed and to support their contention,”he stated.

The CBI, which took control of the case from an SIT of the Bhopal Police on May 25, likewise ended up being an intervener in the 2 petition and looked for quashing of the regional court’s anticipatory bail order, with its counsel Deputy Solicitor General Suyash Mohan Guru declaring that Ms. Singh’s sis who is a personal medical professional in Bhopal, Dr. Rajbala Singh Bhadoriya, and another personal physician existed inside the post-mortem space throughout the very first autopsy carried out at AIIMS Bhopal on May 13.

The CBI counsel likewise declared that the implicated had actually not had the ability to offer any description about a few of the injuries discovered on Twisha’s body.

Previously on Wednesday (May 28, 2026), a regional Bhopal court moved the custody of Samarth Singh, who was captured by the Bhopal Police on May 22, to the CBI. A CBI group likewise took Mr. Singh to his home to check your house where Twisha was discovered dead on May 12 night.