No particular port job recognized, states Fiji’s Foreign Minister, day after Quad Foreign Ministers promise support

[ 19659002]Foreign Minister Sakiasi Ditoka with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong. Image: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

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A day after the 11th Quad Foreign Ministers’conference in New Delhi stated that the organizing would construct port facilities in the Pacific island of Fiji, Fijian Foreign Minister Sakiasi Ditoka stated that no pertinent port task has actually been”concurred “at the minute, though Fiji remains in talks with the Millennium Challenge Corporation(MCC)Compact of the United States relating to port facilities.

In action to concerns from The HinduMr. Ditoka stated in a written reaction that Fiji’s technique to establishing its facilities is driven by strategies to develop much better centers that will support its industrial aspirations.

“No particular port job has actually been determined or concurred at this phase. The procedure is at the Root Cause Analysis stage, which will then move into Concept Notes and, based on arrangement, possibly to more in-depth expediency and style work,” stated Mr. Ditoka, suggesting that the statement of a port job made here by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in addition to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio needs significant documentation before it can materialise.

After the matter was revealed in the joint press declaration on Tuesday (May 26, 2026) by Ms. Wong and Mr. Rubio, a Joint Statement released at the end of the ministerial conference included it in the list of results, stating, “… we are happy to reveal that the Quad nations will work, in coordination with the Government of Fiji, to advance port facilities and associated activities in the nation”.

The statement on Fijian port advancement by the Quad Foreign Ministers’ conference has actually accentuated the broad-spectrum relations that China has actually developed with a number of southwest Pacific island countries, most notably Fiji, which will mark fifty-one years of diplomatic relations with China this year.

China’s ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian, stated in 2025 that his nation had actually become the third-largest trading partner for Fiji. The federal government of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has actually widened discussion on Chinese financial investments in facilities throughout Fiji’s significant islands, and China has actually established a minimum of twenty jobs in Fiji in the current past. Fiji has actually kept the “One-China” policy, which has actually assisted even more ties with Beijing.

Describing the Quad effort on structure port facilities in Fiji, Foreign Minister Ditoka informed The Hindu that his side is thinking about the facilities proposition through the “structure of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact advancement procedure,” which is a U.S. grant-based advancement help system.

On March 2, the U.S. Department of State revealed that Fiji was set to get a grant of $12 million from the MCC for expediency research studies of tasks before additional factor to consider. Describing that, Foreign Minister Ditoka stated, “The focus locations recognized following the preliminary analysis and assessments are ports and business regulative environment.”