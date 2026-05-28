Twisha Sharma Death Case: Ex Judge Giribala Singh Counters MP Police In Detailed Reply Against Bail Cancellation|Image: Republic

New Delhi: Ex-judge and mother-in-law of Twisha Sharma Giribala Singh has actually submitted a comprehensive reaction opposing the Madhya Pradesh Police’s plea looking for cancellation of her anticipatory bail, highly rejecting claims of non-cooperation and declaring that the prosecution has actually stopped working to put any product on record to validate cancellation of relief given by the court.

In the reply accessed solely by Republic, Giribala has actually straight opposed the claims made by the MP Police, asserting that she has actually complied with private investigators throughout the probe. She described the claims of non-cooperation “unwarranted” and stated there is no proof to validate the prosecution’s claims.

Declining the cops’s contention that she stopped working to adhere to the examination, Giribala mentioned that she never ever got any notification from the examining company. She even more argued that crucial short articles connected to the case, consisting of a DVR and rubber bands, had actually currently been taken from her home, showing that she had actually not hidden or damaged proof.

The suspended judge likewise attended to accusations surrounding witness intimidation. Regardless of the cops pointing out 46 employ connection with the case, Giribala preserved that there was no effort on her part to affect any witness and stated the prosecution had actually stopped working to develop any abuse of liberty given under anticipatory bail.

In her action, Giribala in addition protected the timing of the FIR, specifying that there was no hold-up in registration as the FIR had actually been submitted on May 15. She argued that the prosecution’s effort to look for cancellation of bail was lawfully unsustainable and did not have concrete premises.

< img src ="http://www.republicworld.com/_app/immutable/assets/16-9-placeholder.ylpwvwO6.jpg" width ="0" alt loading ="lazy">

“Bail can not be cancelled in a mechanical way,”Giribala mentioned in her reply, including that the grant of anticipatory bail by a skilled court can not be questioned delicately unless there is clear proof of offense of conditions or disturbance in the examination.

She even more declared that the state had actually stopped working to reveal any act upon her part that might total up to abuse of liberty, firmly insisting that the cancellation plea was based mostly on presumptions instead of proven evidence.

The matter is now anticipated to be heard even more as the legal fight heightens in between the suspended judge and the Madhya Pradesh Police over the continuous examination and the credibility of her anticipatory bail.

According to the FIR now re-registered by the CBI, Bhopal Police had actually gotten details on May 12 around 10:20 pm from Twisha’s partner, who notified the cops that his spouse had actually dedicated suicide.

According to the FIR, “antemortem hanging by ligature” was the cause of death. In addition, it mentions that “several antemortem injuries (basic in nature, possible by blunt force over other parts of the body have actually been kept in mind).”

The FIR likewise consists of statement from Twisha’s loved ones, who declared that Twisha and Samarth Singh were wed on December 9, 2025. The problem declares that Samarth’s mom required a dowry of about Rs 2 lakh throughout the wedding event.

Twisha’s household declared that her spouse and in-laws pestered her about dowry needs beginning in February. According to the FIR, she was often teased and notified that her household’s wedding event expenses fell well except their expectations.

In addition, the grievance declares that Twisha’s daddy consistently moved cash to her checking account online which she was not supplied cash for her individual costs. Twisha fell pregnant in April, and her mother-in-law and hubby apparently put pressure on her to end the pregnancy, according to the FIR.

Dealing with the authorities’s issues over the FIR, Giribala kept that there was no hold-up in registration of the case, keeping in mind that the FIR was formally submitted on May 15. She even more turned down claims that she tried to affect witnesses in spite of records revealing 46 telephone call supposedly connected to the matter.