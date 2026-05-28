Iran-US war rebooted? Stress increase as Washington, Tehran resume attacks in the middle of truce talks: Check essential advancements

Reuters

Iran targets United States airbase

after attack near Bandar Abbas, cautions ‘assailant’of harsher action

The United States military performed fresh strikes in Iran on Wednesday, shooting down 4 Iranian drones and targeting a control centre in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, even as Washington and Tehran continued settlements targeted at ending their three-month dispute.

Iran triggered its air defence systems after surges were reported east of the city. The most recent escalation likewise experienced an exchange of fire in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran’s IRGC navy apparently fired on a United States tanker, triggering vindictive strikes by the United States near Bandar Abbas.

The Trump administration enforced fresh sanctions on Iran’s recently formed firm charged with managing shipping through the tactical waterway, implicating it of charging tolls of up to $2 million per vessel.

The advancements followed Trump, throughout a cabinet conference, stated that “they desire quite to negotiate,” however included, “So far, they have not arrived. We’re not pleased with it, however we will be– either that or we’ll need to simply complete the task.”

Find out more: Iran targets United States airbase after attack near Bandar Abbas, cautions ‘assailant’ of harsher action

Here are essential advancements:



Strikes in Bandar Abbas

3 surges were heard near midnight east of the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, with Iran’s air defence systems staying active in the location for a number of minutes, Iran’s Fars News Agency reported. The specific reason for the blasts was not right away understood.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news firm declared that the IRGC navy opened fire on a United States tanker trying to go through the Strait of Hormuz after supposedly turning off its radar system. According to the report, the United States struck back by shooting at locations around Bandar Abbas.

The United States military later on verified that it had actually shot down 4 Iranian “one-way attack drones” that presented a danger in the Strait of Hormuz area. A United States main informed AFP that American forces likewise struck an Iranian ground control station in Bandar Abbas that was preparing to introduce a 5th drone.

Formerly, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed fresh sanctions targeting Iran’s freshly produced Persian Gulf Strait Authority, which is attempting to manage delivering through the Strait of Hormuz and charging tolls that might reach as high as $2 million per vessel.

Find out more: United States performs brand-new strikes in Iran versus military website, authorities states

Iran reacts to attacks



Iran’s Revolutionary Guards stated on Thursday they targeted a U.S. airbase at 0450 regional time after what they referred to as a morning U.S. attack near Bandar Abbas airport, Tasnim news company reported.

The IRGC did not state where the base is.

They cautioned that any repeat of what they called hostility would draw a “more ⁠decisive” action and stated duty for the repercussions lay with the “aggressor”

Kuwait obstructs rockets and drones



Kuwait’s armed force stated air raid sirens were sounded in between 2:30 am and 3:00 am regional time, as air defence systems obstructed inbound ballistic rockets and drones.

The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces mentioned that the surges heard throughout parts of the nation were brought on by air defence systems engaging hostile targets. Authorities prompted locals to follow security guidelines and stay inside, far from windows.

No casualties or substantial damage were instantly reported. Operations at Kuwait International Airport were quickly suspended before flights resumed. Kuwait hosts significant United States and allied military forces, making it a prospective target in the middle of the continuous dispute.

Israel concerns evacuation caution in Lebanon



Israel’s military provided an evacuation cautioning to locals of the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, stating it prepared to perform operations versus Iran-backed Hezbollah in the location.